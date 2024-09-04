Film Breakdown: Notre Dame’s Game-Winning Drive vs. Texas A&M
Notre Dame put together a masterful drive to take the lead
Former Notre Dame players Mike Goolsby and Jared Clark stopped by Always Irish to break down the game film from the Irish's terrific performance and victory against Texas A&M. When Notre Dame absolutely needed to put together a drive to win the game, they did.
Notre Dame's young offensive line, the one most feared could cost the Irish the ballgame, delivered in the clutch as the Irish marched down the field. This should provide them with a huge burst of confidence moving forward into the rest of the season. They didn't need to be perfect, just good enough. And that they were.
Riley Leonard's leadership and Notre Dame's grit
Riley Leonard did not have gaudy numbers in his first game for the Irish. He had 158 yards passing for no TDs and no INTs to go along with 63 yards on the ground. While the numbers don't jump off the page at you, his leadership does. Leonard did exactly what he needed to do.
Keep the Irish on track, make few mistakes, and take advantage of plays that present themselves.
Notre Dame needed to win this game. Freeman needed to win this game. It didn't matter what it looked like or how it felt, and they succeeded. Now that this first big hurdle has been cleared the next big question is how good can this Irish team get?
