Notre Dame Fans Begin to Ponder What's Next
What comes next for Notre Dame after Marcus Freeman's signature win?
With time comes clarity.
Such is true in life and college football. As Notre Dame fans begin to come down off of their big game-winning high that accompanied their victory over Texas A&M, they are starting to think of the future. Now that they survived their first big test of 2024, what comes next for this team?
Ever since the conclusion of the Blue & Gold game, the Texas A&M matchup has dominated everyone's minds and the headlines. But what now? How much better can this Notre Dame team get and how quickly after showing impressive grit fighting to a victory in Game 1?
Notre Dame now has some breathing room
Notre Dame now returns home to face NIU.
The weather should be nice and the home crowd enthusiastic coming off a huge much-needed Week 1 victory. Notre Dame won't have to be as crisp to beat the Huskies as it was against the Aggies, and this game should allow the team a perfect chance to work on things and improve overall as a team.
The offensive line will be able to truly start gelling without facing a 2nd elite defensive front in as many weeks. This matchup should also provide Riley Leonard and the Irish receiving corps a more comfortable chance to work on the intermediate and long passing games more comfortably.
One thing is for sure, the home crowd can't wait to welcome the team back to Notre Dame Stadium to start 2024. The season just took a completely different tone after Saturday night.
