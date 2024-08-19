Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Week 0 College Football Betting Odds & Picks
The 2024 college football season opens up this week in Ireland and while Notre Dame isn't part of the Week 0 slate this year, a pair of 2024 Notre Dame opponents are squaring off in Dublin.
Notre Dame of course opened last season in Dublin, routing Navy 42-3 in a game that felt like it was over just about as soon as it began.
Notre Dame will play Georgia Tech in Atlanta this year, but away from the Tech campus. The two will instead play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons, on October 19. Notre Dame then hosts Florida State in the only night game of the year at Notre Dame Stadium on November 9.
About Florida State:
Florida State makes the trip to Ireland for the first time and brings in a remade roster one year after going 13-0 in the regular season but being denied a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Seminoles then had massive amounts of players opt-out of the Orange Bowl and were routed by Georgia.
Florida State starts the year ranked 10th in the AP Poll as it will trot out former Clemson and Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who replaces Jordan Travis, who threw for just short of 6,000 yards over the past two seasons. Florida State starts the year ranked 10th in the AP Poll
About Georgia Tech:
Georgia Tech enters 2024 unranked and without any receiving votes in the AP Poll but appears to be a program on the rise. The Yellow Jackets went just 10-28 in three-and-a-half years under Geoff Collins. Since firing Collins and hiring Brent Key midway through the 2022 season, Georgia Tech has gone 11-10, including 5-3 in the ACC last year and winning the Gasparilla Bowl over UCF. Quarterback Haynes King returns in 2024 after throwing for over 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns last year.
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Betting Odds
According to FanDuel, the odds for Florida State vs. Georgia Tech are as follows (as of 8/18/2024):
Point spread: Florida State -11.5
Moneyline: Florida State -450, Georgia Tech +340
Total: 55.5
Nick Shepkowski's Picks:
Season opening games are always hard to predict and adding in a trip across the pond to Dublin only enhances that difficulty. I feel that Florida State is clearly the better team but replacing as much talent as it has to is no slouch, regardless of how much talent the transfer portal brought in.
I'm very curious to see if DJ Uiagalelei looks like he showed signs of in 2020 at Clemson, or if he again looks like he did there in 2021 and 2022.
Georgia Tech continues to improve but still has a long way to go as the defense gave up nearly 30-points per game last season. Couple that with Haynes King having turnover troubles throughout his college career and I can't pick the upset but do expect both offenses to struggle a bit.
Point spread: Georgia Tech +11.5
Total: Under 55.5 (-112)
Moneyline: Florida State (-450)
