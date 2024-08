BREAKING: Former Notre Dame TE Holden Staes has Committed to Tennessee, he tells @on3sports



The 6’4 240 TE chose the Vols over Georgia, Washington, & others



One of the Top TEs in the Portal πŸ‘€πŸŠhttps://t.co/WkHsl9XNHK pic.twitter.com/d8k4exXp7t