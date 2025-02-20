Former Notre Dame Cornerback Signs with 2025 Fighting Irish Opponent
Former Notre Dame cornerback Jaden Mickey is on the move again.
Mickey, who entered the transfer portal in September of 2024, originally committed to California this winter. He's now instead heading to Boise State as he's enrolled there.
Mickey originally committed to Notre Dame as a member of the 2022 recruiting cycle, choosing the Fighting Irish over the likes of Georgia, Michigan State, USC, and plenty of others.
Over his three seasons at Notre Dame, the cornerback recorded 23 total tackles, one interception, and three passes defended in 28 games.
Jaden Mickey Joins 2025 Notre Dame Opponent
For the first time in the long history of Notre Dame football, the Fighting Irish will be squaring off against Boise State is coming season. That means Mickey will make a return trek to Notre Dame on October 4 as the Broncos come calling.
Boise State was of course a College Football Playoff team this past season, earning a First Round bye as the No. 3 seed. It fell in the national quarterfinals to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl after putting together a 12-1 regular season.