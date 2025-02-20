Irish Breakdown

Former Notre Dame Cornerback Signs with 2025 Fighting Irish Opponent

Jaden Mickey heads to Boise State after originally transferring to California

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame corner back Jaden Mickey addresses media after a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame corner back Jaden Mickey addresses media after a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Former Notre Dame cornerback Jaden Mickey is on the move again.

Mickey, who entered the transfer portal in September of 2024, originally committed to California this winter. He's now instead heading to Boise State as he's enrolled there.

Mickey originally committed to Notre Dame as a member of the 2022 recruiting cycle, choosing the Fighting Irish over the likes of Georgia, Michigan State, USC, and plenty of others.

Over his three seasons at Notre Dame, the cornerback recorded 23 total tackles, one interception, and three passes defended in 28 games.

Jaden Mickey Joins 2025 Notre Dame Opponent

For the first time in the long history of Notre Dame football, the Fighting Irish will be squaring off against Boise State is coming season. That means Mickey will make a return trek to Notre Dame on October 4 as the Broncos come calling.

Boise State was of course a College Football Playoff team this past season, earning a First Round bye as the No. 3 seed. It fell in the national quarterfinals to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl after putting together a 12-1 regular season.

More From Notre Dame On SI

How Notre Dame's 2025 Season Feels Much Like It Did Entering Memorable 1993 Campaign

Notre Dame the Big Winner as Big Ten and SEC Push for College Football Playoff Expansion

Notre Dame Football Spring Preview: What to Expect from QB Steve Angeli

Sugar Bowl Hero Reflects on Leaving Notre Dame 'Better Than We Found It'

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football