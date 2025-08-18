Former Notre Dame Linebacker Jack Kiser Shines in Second NFL Preseason Game
Last year's Notre Dame defense was special to say the least. Every week, it seemed like someone new stepped up. Xavier Watts, Benjamin Morrison, Rylie Mills, Jack Kiser, etc. But no one was more important than Kiser.
On a team decimated by injuries, head coach Marcus Freeman knew he could always count on Kiser to be ready to play.
Not only was Kiser a team captain last year, but he also left South Bend as the program's all-time leader in games played. Not to mention he led the team with 90 tackles and a pair of fumble recoveries last year.
And even though he doesn't necessarily blow you away on film, everyone knew an NFL team was going to draft him. That team just happened to be the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Kiser made his NFL Preseason debut last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers and finished with three tackles, including one TFL. And on Sunday, Kiser led the Jaguars' defense with six tackles and has put himself in the running for a backup linebacker spot, and potentially a starting spot on special teams.
After all, Kiser was ND's Special Teams Player of the Year back in 2023 and simply has a knack for always being around the football.
It'll be interesting to see how the Jaguars do this year under first-year head coach Liam Coen, but it's probably safe to say Kiser has done his part so far.
However, Kiser wasn't the only former Notre Dame football player who played on Sunday in Week 2 of the NFL Preseason. Former ND wide receiver Miles Boykin made his first catch of the preseason in Chicago's 38-0 blowout win over the Buffalo Bills, and Cole Kmet caught his only target for 29 yards on the second play from scrimmage.
Former Fighting Irish kicker Blake Grupe made his only field goal attempt for New Orleans and is a perfect 2-for-2 in the preseason. However, Grupe might not be a lock for for Saints' starting kicker job. Grupe shared the kicking duties with Charlie Smyth on Sunday, and Smyth made both his kicks and is a perfect 3-for-3 during the preseason.
And last but not least, former Notre Dame defensive end/outside linebacker Isaiah Foskey finished with three tackles for New Orleans and looks to be in good shape to make the Saints' Week 1 roster. After only playing in 10 games as a rookie in 2023, Foskey played in all 17 games last year for New Orleans and looks even better this year.