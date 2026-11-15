It was not the homecoming anyone had hoped for as Boston College linebacker Bodie Kahoun returned to Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday.



Kahoun, who played linebacker for two seasons, transferred to Boston College last off-season and had recorded 26 tackles this season.



His return to Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday was set to be a feel-good story, but ended with what sounds like a very concerning injury.

Bodie Kahoun Exits Game with Head Injury

Kahoun was in on a pair of tackles for Boston College in Saturday's 41-7 Notre Dame victory, but left the game with what is being called a head injury.



Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien gave an update following the game that certainly leaves you thinking and hoping for the absolute best soon for Kahoun.

"Very troubling," said O'Brien. "I don't really have an update. I know his parents are here. They're with him, and we have great medical care around him. I don't have anything more for you than that. It's awful, and we feel awful for him. He's been an unbelievable addition to our football team."

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O'Brien mentioned that Kahoun was on Marcus Freeman's mind when the two head coaches met before kickoff.



"Marcus (Freeman) asked me about him (Kahoun) before the game," O'Brien said. "It was the first question he asked me. He said, 'How's Bodie doing?' Obviously, he had an impact on this program here, too. Just a great guy."



Kahoun is said to be at the hospital as of posting.

Bodie Kahoun's Scary Injury Earlier This Season

Unfortunately, this isn't the first significant injury Kahoun has dealt with this season.



Back on Sept. 11 with Boston College hosting Rutgers, Kahoun suffered a significant head and neck injury early in the game and was taken off the field by an ambulance.



Kahoun stayed in the hospital that night for observation but was back with his team by Sunday of that weekend (game was played on a Friday night).

Marcus Freeman offered his concern on Kahoun during his postgame press conference as well.



"I don't know the extent of his injury, but our prayers are with him."

Obviously, any and all good thoughts, be sure to send them Kahoun's way. Here's to hoping that we get some good news in regard to his health in the coming hours.