Pick a side of the ball and Notre Dame dominated Boston College on Saturday, routing the Eagles 41-7 to move to 9-1 and one step closer to returning to the College Football Playoff.



While Notre Dame dominated the game from start, there were a few performances that especially stood out.



Here are the biggest winners for Notre Dame in the drubbing of Boston College.

Notre Dame Running Game

It was another game where Notre Dame did really whatever it wanted to do on the ground, rushing for 276 yards as a team. Four players had carries and averaged more than five yards on them, led by Jonaz Walton who went for 141 and a touchdown and Nolan James, Jr., who added 73 more and another score.



Jordan Faision even got in on the action, taking an end around 28 yards before Notre Dame punched it in shortly after in the second quarter.



Remember when Notre Dame couldn't find an explosive run for what felt like the first month of the season?



Yeah, me either.

Notre Dame's Defense - All Around

Do you want to credit the defensive line for getting in the backfield and causing pressure each time Mason McKenzie dropped back?



Do you want to credit the linebackers, who didn't let Boston College's run game generate practically anything in the rare times it was able to get past Notre Dame's defensive front?



Or do you want to credit the secondary, as it allowed just 51 passing yards all afternoon?



I say you credit all of it, as what has largely been one of the best defenses in the nation this season performed at that level against Boston College.

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Micah Gilbert - Wide Receiver

Gilbert burst onto the scene against Michigan State this season, going for 170 yards on eight receptions in that contest.



However, he caught just nine passes in the entire month of October, totaling just 96 receiving yards and scoring just one touchdown in that time.



For the second week in a row, Gilbert was Notre Dame's leading receiver, hauling in five receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown this week after taking in nine for 98 yards and two scores against Miami.

Marcus Freeman - Head Coach

Yes, Notre Dame was a massive favorite on Saturday, but Freeman deserves credit for how his team showed up to play.



He spoke about the importance of avoiding a letdown last Monday, and put his money where his mouth was by delivering on Saturday.



It wasn't a slow start, but instead pure dominance. Notre Dame made a quick stop of Boston College, marched and scored a touchdown on its first drive, and held a 31-0 halftime lead.



Concerns of a letdown were eliminated before they could even start to creep into the minds of either sideline, and Freeman as well as his entire coaching staff deserve credit for that.

Rodney Dunham - Developing Freshman

Dunham was a massive recruiting get for Notre Dame, as the five-star defensive end is starting to make the most of his reps.



While he entered the game with 12 tackles and a sack, he added three more tackles and his second career sack to his resume in the blowout win.



When you play as many blowouts as Notre Dame has in 2026, the need to get young guys on the field and have them develop is a must, and Dunham has been making the most of his opportunities, looking like another havoc causer in the not-so-distant future.