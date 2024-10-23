Former Notre Dame QB Takes on Crucial Role in Navy Game
It was just two seasons ago that sophomore Tyler Buchner started at quarterback for Notre Dame when the Irish took on Ohio State in the season-opener between two top-five teams.
Buchner would start the next week against Marshall before getting hurt in that game and missing the rest of the regular season, before returning for the Gator Bowl to win game MVP honors as he totaled five touchdowns on the day.
When Sam Hartman entered however, Buchner departed. He spent 2023 at Alabama where he made one forgettable start before returning to Notre Dame last spring semester.
Since then Buchner has been on lacrosse team that won a national championship and rejoined the football team as a wide receiver. This past week he saw his first game action since returning to Notre Dame, successfully running the ball on a fake field goal to pick up a second half first down against Georgia Tech.
Notre Dame vs. Navy: Tyler Buchner's Important Role for Fighting Irish
It remains to be seen if Buchner will be asked to help Notre Dame steal another possession against Navy by executing another fake field goal, but the former Fighting Irish starting quarterback is already playing a vital role this week.
Marcus Freeman made it clear that Buchner is being used in practice this week to prepare for Navy star quarterback Blake Horvath, who is seen as a fringe Heisman Trophy contender.
“You’re asking me if (Tyler) Buchner is going to be the scout team quarterback?” Freeman said of the California product. “He’s going to get some scout-team quarterback reps, along with (freshman walk-on) Anthony Rezac, who’s been the scout team quarterback ever since CJ (Carr) has been out. Both of those guys will simulate the Navy quarterback.”
Buchner (6-1, 215-lbs.) is similar in size to Horvath (6-2, 195-lbs.) and his dual-threat ability makes him an obvious choice to try and mimic the Midshipmen signal caller ahead of what has become a huge game for both teams.
Blake Horvath's Hot Start for Navy
Navy quarterback Blake Horvath is out to a monster start in 2024, leading the Navy offense that averages the fourth-most points in all of FBS football.
Horvath has averaged a remarkable 7.9 yards per carry this year and has found the end zone with his feet 10 times already. As impressive as that's been, Horvath has also been the most impressive Navy quarterback through the air in recent memory.
He's 46-72 passing (63.9%) for 888 yards and 10 touchdowns while so far throwing just one interception. You have to go all the way back to Ricky Dobbs in 2010 to find a Navy quarterback who has thrown 10 touchdown passes in a single season. Dobbs finished with 13 that year while Horvath is already in double digits at the halfway point.
Navy's Schedule to Date
Navy has put up impressive numbers on it's way to 6-0, averaging 44.8 points per game and allowing just 19.7 per contest.
As impressive as it and Horvath's numbers have been this year, they haven't exactly come against the stiffest of competition.
Of the five FBS teams Navy has played, the combined records of the teams is just 13-22. That includes wins over 2-5 Temple, 1-6 UAB, and 1-6 Air Force.
However, it does also include a 56-44 victory over Memphis who currently sits at 6-1 and was seen by many experts as being a threat to make the College Football Playoff before the game against Navy.
Notre Dame vs. Navy: Betting and TV Information
Notre Dame and Navy are set to kickoff at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday in a game that can be seen on ABC.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Notre Dame is a 12.5-point favorite on FanDuel with the total in the game currently being listed at 51.5 points.