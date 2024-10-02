Former Notre Dame Star Michael Mayer Away from the Raiders Due to Personal Reasons
Las Vegas Raiders Tight End Michael Mayer
Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish star tight end and 2023 second-round pick Michael Mayer is missing his second consecutive week with the Las Vegas Raiders due to personal reasons.
In a Tuesday press conference, Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce refrained from providing specifics about Mayer's situation, only stating that he is currently dealing with "personal stuff" and that there is no timetable for his return.
Michael Mayer's NFL Career
Mayer missed practice starting last Thursday due to what was described as a personal issue and was initially listed as questionable for the team's game against the Cleveland Browns. He was ruled out the following day and remains unavailable until further notice.
In his first three games this season, the second-year pro recorded four catches for 21 yards. As a rookie in 2023, he totaled 27 receptions, 304 yards, and two touchdowns. Setting aside his record-breaking career at Notre Dame, Mayer's rookie year statistics were impressive, especially for a second-round pick.
The Raiders selected former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers in the first round of the 2024 draft, which has led to a less prominent role for Mayer as a pass catcher so far this season.
Questions Surrounding Michael Mayer
No one should jump to conclusions about what Mayer is facing. Any speculation that he is unhappy with his role and that’s why he is absent from the team is unfounded. As we all know, social media often rushes to make unnecessary assumptions.
During his time at Notre Dame, Mayer was regarded as an exemplary teammate. Whatever personal issues are keeping him away from the Raiders, I hope they are resolved soon so he can return to being the exceptional football player he is.