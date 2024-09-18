Hear It Live: Notre Dame's Radio Call of Boubacar Traore's INT TD Return
Notre Dame added to its big lead thanks to a pick 6 from Traore
Notre Dame had a great afternoon in Ross-Ade Stadium last Saturday in its blowout win over hapless Purdue 66-7. This game featured many Irish highlights on both sides of the ball, none more fun to watch than Boubacar Traore's interception and quick return for a touchdown.
The Irish have more playmakers on this roster than they've had in recent years. There's many more "quick twitch" players both on offense and defense that can cause damage on any given play due to their pure athleticism.
Irish Roster Full Of Young Upside Potential
One of the most encouraging things about Notre Dame's roster this year is that it is loaded with young talent. Surely many of these players, Traore being one of them, could use more time logged in, but they have huge physical upside and play well even as young players when called upon.
This talent trend is a credit to Marcus Freeman and his staff's evaluation process. They have done a really nice job of identifying players who have the traits they are looking for regardless of "star ranking" and putting them in a position to succeed.
