How Does The 2027 Notre Dame Schedule Look Now After Adding Virginia?

Notre Dame had its 2027 schedule all set. But that changed two weeks ago when Georgia Tech announced it wouldn't be traveling to South Bend to play the Irish next year due to the ACC shifting to a full nine-game conference schedule.



But Notre Dame didn't have to wait too long to find a new opponent, as Virginia and ND announced the two schools will play each other next season.

Adding our final non-conference opponent to next season #GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 pic.twitter.com/C4CCeqftEs — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) September 30, 2026

Initial Reaction

Considering the fact Notre Dame is already playing five other ACC teams next year, I'm surprised.



I'm aware ND plays six ACC teams this season and is a full-time member of the conference in a bunch of other sports, but ND's football agreement with the ACC requires them to only play five ACC opponents per year, which the Irish have already met for the 2027 season.

So, why would the Irish go out of their way and schedule another ACC team?



Maybe the Irish felt compelled to stick with the ACC, considering the fact Georgia Tech is a member of the conference. Or maybe it's because it's too late to take your time and handpick another team since most schools have their opponents set two years in advance.



Either way, Marcus Freeman's schedule got a whole lot tougher with an improved Virginia squad on the books for next season.

Notre Dame's 2027 Opponents

September 4th: vs. Purdue

September 18th: at Michigan State

September 25th: vs. Auburn

October 2nd: vs. Kent State

October 9th: vs. Wake Forest (in Charlotte, Notre Carolina)

October 30th: at Clemson

November 6th: at Virginia Tech

November 20th: vs. Navy

November 27th: at Stanford

TBA: vs. BYU; at Duke; at Virginia

Don't look now, but ND's 2027 schedule is tough. Not as tough as this year's schedule, but still, very competitive.



BYU is essentially a lock to be ranked come next season, but don't be surprised if Virginia Tech, Virginia and Auburn are too at some point next season.

One thing you can't say about ND is that they dodge teams during the regular season. Tons of teams do that, especially during non-conference play, but not the Irish. And if they can avoid losing more than one game, it should only help them come CFP time.

All-Time Series Results

Notre Dame is 5-0 all-time against Virginia, with the two teams most recently playing each other two seasons ago.



1989: Notre Dame 36, Virginia 13

2015: Notre Dame 34, Virginia 27

2019: Notre Dame 35, Virginia 20

2021: Notre Dame 28, Virginia 3

2024: Notre Dame 35, Virginia 14