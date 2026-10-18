Losses are never a good thing but some hurt worse than others.



Saturday's 28-24 loss for Notre Dame at BYU hurts a massive amount not just because of what it means, but also because of how it happened.



In a game that went down to the final play, Notre Dame still had a chance to win.



However, it did countless things throughout the night that dampened its chances of getting what would have been a huge road victory and vaulted it to the top of AP Poll.



Who had the worst nights for Notre Dame, though?



Here is a look at a few candidates.

CJ Carr - Quarterback

Some nights you don't have it and that was the case on Saturday with CJ Carr. Carr missed a throw that would have been an easy touchdown for Jordan Faison early, he did it again to tight end Jack Larsen just before halftime, and fumbled away a ball that he was trying to spike to kill the clock.



Add it altogether and you get at least two possessions of points that come off the board for Notre Dame, in a game it was still able to be in until the very final snap.

Carr had a rough night with several missed throws, but also did rally late to get Notre Dame in position to potential sneak out with a win.



His struggles and late rally can both be true and worthy of mention.



The fact of the matter is though, he did not play quarterback the best of anyone in the game Saturday.

Chris Ash - Defensive Coordinator

Like with Carr, Ash shined bright later in the game, but the game is 60 minutes, not 30.



Notre Dame's defense looked awful from the start. Yes, BYU used gadget plays galore early, but Notre Dame looked ill-prepared.



The Fighting Irish defense has excelled the last season and a half against mid-level opponents, but against top 15 or so teams, it has had massive struggles (Miami, Texas A&M, BYU).



Is the defense really that great or is it a product of being significantly more talented than the majority of the opponents it plays?



Altough Notre Dame's defense stepped up late, that very much remains a question after the 28-24 loss.

Final Play - All Around

Why was the final play of the game run to just one half of the field, when one of CJ Carr's best skills is seeing the entire field?



Why doesn't Notre Dame run a slant with Jaden Greathouse instead of deeper into the end zone, which hadn't worked all night?



Then why isn't a flag thrown for pass interference or one second on the clock honored, as that is what remained when the ball hit the ground.

Forget the BYU pass interference for a second… how did they NOT review an obvious second left on the clock for Notre Dame???? https://t.co/ROzTYajaZ6 pic.twitter.com/j0IsqH9GSZ — Chase Snyder (@ChasingSnyder) October 18, 2026

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts

Notre Dame's "Leave No Doubt" mantra is supposed to mean that you do enough that you can't leave it up to someone else to decide the outcome.



It comes after Notre Dame was left out of the College Football Playoff last season, but it is exactly what Notre Dame did on Saturday.



It left doubt. It put itself in a position to dare the official to throw a flag for pass interference in that spot.



It left doubt.



And now it probably needs to win out, which will require beating a Miami team that will likely be ranked No. 1, to do so.