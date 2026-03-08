Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $1,000 in Bet Matches for NBA Sunday Slate and World Baseball Classic

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an exceptional opportunity to maximize their betting potential with Sunday's NBA showcase and World Baseball Classic pool play action. This welcome offer provides $1,000 in total bet matches over 10 consecutive days, making it one of the most generous sportsbook promos available for March 8 betting opportunities.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Sunday's games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo operates on a daily bet match system that rewards consistent wagering over 10 straight days. New customers receive FanCash equal to their qualifying wager amount, up to $100 per day, after each bet settles. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo requires no bonus code and applies to any eligible market with odds of -200 or longer.

Key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus include:

• Apply the promotion in your bet slip before placing each qualifying wager.

• Place a minimum $1 cash wager once per day for 10 consecutive days.

• Maximum FanCash earned is $100 per day, totaling up to $1,000.

• FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration terms.

For Sunday's NBA action, imagine placing a $50 wager on the Celtics-Cavaliers game. Whether your bet wins or loses, Fanatics Sportsbook matches your wager with $50 in FanCash once the game concludes. Similarly, a $75 bet on any World Baseball Classic matchup earns you $75 in FanCash, regardless of the outcome. This structure allows bettors to explore different markets across both NBA games and international baseball without worrying about initial results.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your bet matches for NBA and World Baseball Classic betting

Claiming this welcome offer requires completing account registration and following the daily wagering process for maximum rewards.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your account. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four SSN digits. Toggle on the Bet Match promotion in your bet slip each day. Place your qualifying $1+ cash wager on NBA games or World Baseball Classic matchups. Receive your FanCash match after your bet settles, then repeat daily for 10 consecutive days.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the sports calendar. These bonuses frequently include profit boosts for specific games, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions that enhance the overall betting experience. Current users can discover these rotating offers by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application, where new opportunities appear regularly based on upcoming sporting events and seasonal campaigns.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.