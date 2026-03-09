Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $1,000 FanCash for Monday's NBA, NCAAB, and World Baseball Classic Action
Monday's packed sports schedule featuring NBA playoff races, college basketball conference tournaments, and World Baseball Classic competition creates perfect betting opportunities with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. New users can secure 10 days of bet matches up to $100 daily while wagering on these high-stakes matchups. The March 9 welcome offer provides excellent value for bettors targeting sportsbook promos during this exciting stretch of basketball and baseball action.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Monday's games
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new customers a unique 10-day bet match opportunity perfect for Monday's diverse sports slate. Each day for 10 consecutive days, bettors can place a qualifying cash wager of $1 or more on any eligible market with odds of -200 or longer, and Fanatics will match that wager with FanCash up to $100 daily.
For example, if you place a $50 wager on an NBA playoff contender to cover the spread and your bet wins, you receive your cash winnings plus $50 in FanCash. If your bet loses, you still receive the $50 FanCash match, providing value regardless of the outcome. The same applies to college basketball conference tournament games or World Baseball Classic matchups throughout the 10-day period.
Key terms and conditions include:
• Maximum FanCash available is $1,000 over 10 days ($100 per day maximum).
• You must toggle on the promotion in your bet slip for each qualifying wager.
• Only one qualifying wager per day counts toward the promotion.
• FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration terms.
• Minimum odds requirement of -200 or longer applies to all qualifying bets.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Monday's action
Getting started with this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus requires a simple registration process that takes just minutes to complete.
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store, or visit their website to create your account.
- Complete identity verification by providing your full name, mailing address, email address, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your email address to activate your account and ensure you're physically located in an eligible state.
- Make your first deposit using any of the available payment methods on the platform.
- Navigate to Monday's NBA, college basketball, or World Baseball Classic games and select your preferred betting market.
- Toggle on the Bet Match promotion in your bet slip before placing your qualifying wager of $1 or more.
- Place your bet and wait for it to settle to receive your FanCash match within the specified timeframe.
Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed insights into the platform's features and betting options.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities for existing users
Beyond the new-user welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the sports calendar. The platform's "Promos" section within the mobile app features daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions that enhance the betting experience for loyal users.
These recurring promotions often target major sporting events like NBA playoff games, March Madness tournaments, and international baseball competitions. Existing users should check the promotions tab frequently to discover limited-time offers that can add value to their wagering activities across various sports and betting markets.
