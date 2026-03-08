DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus Bets for NBA Sunday Slate and World Baseball Classic

New bettors can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth up to $200 in bonus bets when wagering on Sunday's NBA showcase and World Baseball Classic pool play. This welcome promotion delivers excellent value for March 8 action across basketball and baseball. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available today.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NBA and World Baseball Classic betting

The DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry to activate this welcome bonus. New customers simply register, deposit at least $5, and place their first qualifying wager of $5 or more on any available market. If that initial bet wins, DraftKings awards $200 in bonus bets distributed as eight separate $25 bonus bet tokens.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Must select promotional token before placing the minimum $5 qualifying wager.

• Bonus bets arrive instantly or within 72 hours following a winning first bet.

• Original stake amount does not transfer with bonus bet winnings.

• All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

• One-time playthrough requirement applies to bonus bet winnings.

For example, if you wager $5 on the Celtics to cover the spread against Cleveland and Boston wins, you receive your original $5 stake plus winnings, along with $200 in bonus bets. However, if the Celtics fail to cover, you only lose the initial $5 wager without receiving bonus bets. The same applies to World Baseball Classic matchups where a winning $5 bet on Team USA triggers the full bonus package.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for Sunday's games

Follow these steps to secure your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code welcome bonus:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and complete account registration with required personal information. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Select the promotional token before placing your first qualifying bet. Place a minimum $5 wager on NBA Sunday slate games or World Baseball Classic pool play action. Collect $200 in bonus bets if your initial wager wins.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for additional sportsbook details.

Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing promotions

Beyond the new-user welcome bonus, DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and daily promotional opportunities. Current users should regularly check the "Promos" tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook app to discover the latest enhanced odds and bonus offerings. These rotating promotions often target specific games, player props, or betting markets to maximize value throughout the sports calendar.

