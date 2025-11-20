How To Watch Notre Dame vs Syracuse Football
Saturday marks Notre Dame's final 2025 regular season home game as Syracuse comes to South Bend for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff.
And barring a College Football Playoff game, it could be the last game ever at Notre Dame Stadium for star players like Jeremiyah Love, whose 17 touchdowns have helped Notre Dame rattle off eight straight wins and put the running back among the top-five contenders for the Heisman Trophy.
On the other side, Syracuse looks to snap a six-game losing streak under second-year head coach Fran Brown, who led the Orange to 10 wins last season. Syracuse is set to start freshman quarterback Joe Filardi, who has attempted just seven passes in his college career.
Here's more information on the game.
How to watch Notre Dame vs. Syracuse
- Who: No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-2) vs. Syracuse Orange (3-7, 1-6 in ACC)
- What: Notre Dame's Senior Day
- When: 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 22
- Where: Notre Dame Stadium (80,795) in South Bend, Ind.
- TV: NBC
- Streaming: Peacock
- TV Announcers: Dan Hicks (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst), Zora Stephenson (sideline)
- Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network, Sirius XM (channel 129)
- Radio Announcers: Tony Simeone (play-by-play), Ryan Harris (analyst)
- Point spread: Notre Dame is a 35.5-point favorite over Syracuse, and the over/under is 50.5 points, according to the Draft Kings Sportsbook on Wednesday. Moneyline odds are not offered.
- Recent results: Notre Dame defeated Navy 49-10 at home on Nov. 8, and then won 37-15 at No. 22 at Pittsburgh. Syracuse lost 27-10 at home against North Carolina on Oct. 31, and then lost 38-10 at No. 18 Miami on Nov. 8.
- Series history: Notre Dame leads the all-time series 8-3, including a five-game win streak from 2014-22. The Irish won the most recent matchup 41-24 at Syracuse in 2022, and have scored 30-plus points in each game during the ongoing win streak. Syracuse last defeated Notre Dame 24-23 in South Bend in 2008.
- Weather: According to weather.com, it's going to be 49 degrees and partly cloudy with a 7% chance of rain and south-southwest winds at 6 mph on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in South Bend.
- Coaches: Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman is 41-12 in his fourth full season, including a 5-2 record in playoff and bowl games. He guided the Fighting Irish to a 14-2 record last season and an appearance in the national championship game. Freeman was previously Notre Dame's defensive coordinator in 2021. Fran Brown is 13-10 overall and 6-9 in ACC play during his second season at Syracuse. Brown was named FWAA first-year coach of the year in 2024 after leading the Orange to a 10-3 record and a Holiday Bowl victory over Washington State in his first season. Brown was previously the defensive backs coach at Georgia.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.