Trae Taylor is the top ranked player from Illinois in the 2027 recruiting class

(EDITORS NOTE: caption correction) Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Quarterback Trae Taylor of Mundelien Carmel Catholic High School in suburban Chicago is set to visit Notre Dame this spring.

Taylor is a class of 2027 recruit who Rivals ranks as the top player from all of Illinois in the class and the nation's 13th best quarterback overall.

Taylor took to social media Wednesday to reveal his upcoming recruiting visits this spring. Despite not offering him a scholarship yet, Notre Dame is where Taylor plans to spend March 18.

Along with Notre Dame, Taylor mentioned that he plans on visiting LSU, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Nebraska, and Texas A&M.

Taylor has 35 total scholarship offers to his name and currently has the date of June 6 set to announce his commitment.

Taylor threw for 3,061 yards as a sophomore last fall and 20 touchdowns as a sophomore. He added another four touchdowns on the ground. See highlights from Taylor's sophomore year below.

