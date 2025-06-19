Why Signing 5-Star Joey O'Brien Would Be Critical to Notre Dame's Future
Elite playmaker to make decision on June 20th
Elite 5-star talent Joey O'Brien, out of Glenside, PA, is set to make his college selection. Among the finalists for his services are Clemson, Oregon, Notre Dame, and his home-state team, Penn State. It's no secret that O'Brien is a top player on the recruiting boards for each of these teams.
O'Brien is a mega athlete. A genuine 5-star plug-and-play right away type of talent that, if he should select Notre Dame, would be the crown jewel of the 2026 recruiting class. That being said, attaining, and equally importantly, retaining the commitments of bona fide 5-star players has been a challenge for Marcus Freeman early in his Irish tenure.
Players like Deuce Knight, Keon Keeley, and Peyton Bowen are all tough reminders of this battle in the minds and hearts of Irish fans. Will it be different this time? Can the Irish land this verbal commitment and maintain it throughout the entire recruiting cycle? The first part of this answer will be delivered on Friday when O'Brien makes his announcement.
Why O'Brien is such a top priority for Notre Dame
Notre Dame's goal is to get back to the national title game and leave it with a different result than the way the 2024 season concluded. The fastest way to bolster an already very athletic and talented roster is to add quick-twitch mega athletes to the roster that can play and contribute early in their careers in a big way.
With a player like O'Brien, there is no 2-3 season ramp-up period for him to bulk up in the weight room and learn the college game. He's an instant starter. Nothing could bolster Notre Dame's title-winning hopes more than adding players who fit this mold.
Elite athletes make elite plays and do so often. While the Irish have some playmakers like this, such as Jeremiyah Love, for example, the more the merrier. O'Brien would be a terrific fit for the elite Irish secondary and would be a major win on the recruiting trail for Freeman and company.
As far as fan anxiety in the month of June goes, there will be a lot of understandably anxious Notre Dame fans awaiting O'Brien's announcement Friday. Whether the result ends in joy or despair, we'll be here to cover it all.
For more Irish news & notes, follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and on your preferred audio podcast provider.