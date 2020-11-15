Irish Breakdown College Football Top 25: Week 11

It was a relatively quiet weekend of college football, with over half the Top 10 teams not playing due to bye weeks or games being canceled or delayed. It still made for an entertaining weekend of football, and now that all the games are behind us it’s time for the Irish Breakdown updated Top 25, week 11 edition.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide - 6-0 (1)

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish - 8-0 (2)

3. Clemson Tigers - 7-1 (3)

4. Ohio State Buckeyes - 3-0 (4)

5. Florida Gators - 5-1 (5)

6. Cincinnati Bearcats - 7-0 (6)

7. Texas A&M Aggies - 5-1 (7)

8. BYU Cougars - 8-0 (8)

9. Miami Hurricanes - 7-1 (10)

10. Oklahoma State Cowboys - 5-1 (9)

11. Liberty Flames - 8-0 (12)

12. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers - 7-0 (11)

13. Georgia Bulldogs - 4-2 (13)

14. Indiana Hoosiers - 4-0 (15)

15. Iowa State Cyclones - 5-2 (16)

16. North Carolina Tar Heels - 6-2 (17)

17. Louisiana Rajun Cajuns - 7-1 (19)

18. Oklahoma Sooners - 5-2 (20)

19. Northwestern Wildcats - 4-0 (NR)

20. Texas Longhorns - 5-2 (23)

21. Marshall Thundering Herd - 7-0 (24)

22. Tulsa Golden Hurricanes - 4-1 (NR)

23. Auburn Tigers - 4-2 (25)

24. SMU Mustangs - 7-2 (14)

25. Appalachian State Mountaineers - 6-1 (NR)

Dropped Out: No. 18 Army, No. 21 Wake Forest, No. 22 Boston College

This is about resume, eye test and dominance over current opponents.

I will NOT include the Pac 12 at any point this season since they are only playing six games.

Each ranking will be based on that team’s entire resume up to that point, and won’t be a one-week snapshot that the AP and Coaches Polls tend to be. It is meant to be more like the College Football Playoff selection process, but with my view of where teams should rank.

