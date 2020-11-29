Irish Breakdown College Football Top 25: Week 13

Week 13 of the college football season could be known as much for who didn't play as who did. Of the games that did play there were a number of losses from ranked teams, so the latest Irish Breakdown Top 25 rankings will look quite different once you get outside the Top 10.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide - 8-0 (1)

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish - 9-0 (2)

3. Clemson Tigers - 8-1 (3)

4. Ohio State Buckeyes - 4-0 (4)

5. Cincinnati Bearcats - 8-0 (5)

6. Florida Gators - 7-1 (6)

7. Texas A&M Aggies - 6-1 (7)

8. BYU Cougars - 8-0 (8)

9. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers - 9-0 (10)

10. Iowa State Cyclones - 7-2 (11)

11. Miami Hurricanes - 7-1 (9)

12. Oklahoma Sooners - 6-2 (12)

13. Indiana Hoosiers - 5-1 (13)

14. Georgia Bulldogs - 6-2 (15)

15. Oklahoma State Cowboys - 6-2 (16)

16. Liberty Flames - 9-1 (18)

17. Louisiana Ragin Cajuns - 8-1 (19)

18. Northwestern Wildcats - 5-1 (14)

19. Marshall Thundering Herd - 7-0 (21)

20. North Carolina Tar Heels - 6-3 (17)

21. Tulsa Golden Hurricanes - 5-1 (22)

22. NC State Wolfpack - 7-3 (25)

23. Iowa Hawkeyes - 4-2 (NR)

24. Memphis Tigers - 6-2 (NR)

25. Texas Longhorns - 5-3 (20)

Dropped Out: #23 Auburn Tigers; #24 SMU Mustangs

This is about resume, eye test and dominance over current opponents.

I will NOT include the Pac 12 at any point this season since they are only playing six games. I am also excluding Big Ten teams that have at least two canceled games for the same reason. It is unfair to include teams that are playing almost half the games of other teams.

Each ranking will be based on that team’s entire resume up to that point, and won’t be a one-week snapshot that the AP and Coaches Polls tend to be. It is meant to be more like the College Football Playoff selection process, but with my view of where teams should rank.

For now, Ohio State will remain despite having two games canceled. The reason is the Buckeyes are still on pace to play in the Big Ten title game as long as they don't lose another game.

If you would like to provide your own Top 25 ranking, or ask a question/provide a comment on my ranking, leave a comment below.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter