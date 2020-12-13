Irish Breakdown College Football Top 25: Week 15

The final week of the college football regular season was wild, even with a limited number of games. There were some big upsets, and some top ranked opponents held on for much-needed victories.

With the games now behind us it's time for the final regular season version of the Irish Breakdown Top 25.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide - 10-0 (1)

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish - 10-0 (2)

3. Clemson Tigers - 9-1 (3)

4. Ohio State Buckeyes - 5-0 (4)

5. Cincinnati Bearcats - 8-0 (5)

6. Texas A&M Aggies - 7-1 (6)

7. Iowa State Cyclones - 8-2 (9)

8. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers - 11-0 (8)

9. Oklahoma Sooners - 7-2 (11)

10. Indiana Hoosiers - 6-1 (12)

11. Florida Gators - 8-2 (7)

12. Georgia Bulldogs - 7-2 (14)

13. BYU Cougars - 10-1 (13)

14. North Carolina Tar Heels - 8-3 (18)

15. Liberty Flames - 9-1 (15)

16. Louisiana Ragin Cajuns - 9-1 (16)

17. Northwestern Wildcats - 6-1 (17)

18. Miami Hurricanes - 8-2 (10)

19. Tulsa Golden Hurricanes - 6-1 (19)

20. NC State Wolfpack - 8-3 (20)

21. Iowa Hawkeyes - 6-2 (21)

22. Texas Longhorns - 6-3 (22)

23. Oklahoma State Cowboys - 7-3 (24)

24. Army Black Knights - 8-2 (NR)

25. TCU Horned Frogs - 6-4 (NR)

Dropped Out: No. 23 Virginia Cavaliers, No. 25 Missouri Tigers

This is about resume, eye test and dominance over current opponents.

I will NOT include the Pac 12 at any point this season since they are only playing six games. I am also excluding Big Ten teams that have at least two canceled games for the same reason. It is unfair to include teams that are playing almost half the games of other teams.

Each ranking will be based on that team’s entire resume up to that point, and won’t be a one-week snapshot that the AP and Coaches Polls tend to be. It is meant to be more like the College Football Playoff selection process, but with my view of where teams should rank.

