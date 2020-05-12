Exciting Times At Irish Breakdown: New Staff Additions

I am excited to announce some major changes at Irish Breakdown! I want to formally introduce two staff members that have been working with me for awhile now, and I can now officially introduce you to three new staff members!

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

If you are a listener to our podcast then you know Vince has been on board with IB for a few weeks now. As we get closer to the fall you’ll see Vince even more engaged with written content, especially features looking at Notre Dame’s opponents.

Vince coached high school football in the South Bend area for 13 years, most recently as an offensive coordinator. He is currently the head baseball coach at Riley High School. Vince is also a teacher since 2006 and has covered Notre Dame football in some capacity since 2004.

He co-hosts GameDay on WSBT Radio in the fall.

Follow Vince on twitter: @CoachDeDario

JACK SULLIVAN, RECRUITING ANALYST

Jack began working with me in the winter as part of an internship, but he did such a great job that I am extending his time working with IB, hopefully for the foreseeable future. His future as a recruiting analyst is incredibly bright, and we are currently working on reshaping his role and I cannot wait to unleash him on the recruiting trail to an even greater degree!

Follow Jack on twitter: @NDrecruiting01

Now on to the new members of the staff, and I am fired up to add them to our community!

J.P. SCOTT, STAFF WRITER

J.P. is one of the new writers at Irish Breakdown. He has covered college football for nine years and is a three-time Football Writers Association of America award winner, a College Football Hall of Fame voter and is a committee member for the Armed Forces Merit Award. J.P. has appeared on Fox Sports, Bleacher Report and Yahoo! Sports.

J.P. covers the NFL, college football and fantasy football for Athlon Sports and is an active member of the Notre Dame Club of Omaha.

For Irish Breakdown, J.P. will be covering betting and odds for Notre Dame football, Notre Dame players in the NFL and other aspects of the Notre Dame football program.

Follow J.P. on twitter: @TheJPScott

RYAN PALMERI, STAFF WRITER

Ryan currently covers Big 12 football for Saturday Tailgate, and has covered Notre Dame for Saturday Tailgate and Slap The Sign in the past.

Ryan will be assisting in various coverage aspects of the Notre Dame football team.

Follow Ryan on twitter: @rpalmeri

NATHAN ERBACH, BASKETBALL ANALYST

Moving forward, basketball and basketball recruiting is going to become a much more important part of our coverage package at Notre Dame, and that is why I am excited to add Nathan to our staff.

Nathan currently writes for Bear Goggles, the Bears site for Fansided. A native of Las Vegas, Nathan grew up a lifelong Fighting Irish fan and had many family members attend Notre Dame. He started covering Notre Dame three years ago and wrote about football recruiting and basketball related information.

For Irish Breakdown, Nathan will be the lead basketball recruiting analyst and will also help Vince and I cover both the men’s and women’s basketball programs.

Follow Nathan on twitter: @LasVegasIrish09

