IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

Exciting Times At Irish Breakdown: New Staff Additions

Bryan Driskell

I am excited to announce some major changes at Irish Breakdown! I want to formally introduce two staff members that have been working with me for awhile now, and I can now officially introduce you to three new staff members!

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

If you are a listener to our podcast then you know Vince has been on board with IB for a few weeks now. As we get closer to the fall you’ll see Vince even more engaged with written content, especially features looking at Notre Dame’s opponents.

Vince coached high school football in the South Bend area for 13 years, most recently as an offensive coordinator. He is currently the head baseball coach at Riley High School. Vince is also a teacher since 2006 and has covered Notre Dame football in some capacity since 2004.

He co-hosts GameDay on WSBT Radio in the fall.

Follow Vince on twitter: @CoachDeDario

JACK SULLIVAN, RECRUITING ANALYST

Jack began working with me in the winter as part of an internship, but he did such a great job that I am extending his time working with IB, hopefully for the foreseeable future. His future as a recruiting analyst is incredibly bright, and we are currently working on reshaping his role and I cannot wait to unleash him on the recruiting trail to an even greater degree!

Follow Jack on twitter: @NDrecruiting01

Now on to the new members of the staff, and I am fired up to add them to our community!

J.P. SCOTT, STAFF WRITER

J.P. is one of the new writers at Irish Breakdown. He has covered college football for nine years and is a three-time Football Writers Association of America award winner, a College Football Hall of Fame voter and is a committee member for the Armed Forces Merit Award. J.P. has appeared on Fox Sports, Bleacher Report and Yahoo! Sports.

J.P. covers the NFL, college football and fantasy football for Athlon Sports and is an active member of the Notre Dame Club of Omaha.

For Irish Breakdown, J.P. will be covering betting and odds for Notre Dame football, Notre Dame players in the NFL and other aspects of the Notre Dame football program.

Follow J.P. on twitter: @TheJPScott

RYAN PALMERI, STAFF WRITER

Ryan currently covers Big 12 football for Saturday Tailgate, and has covered Notre Dame for Saturday Tailgate and Slap The Sign in the past.

Ryan will be assisting in various coverage aspects of the Notre Dame football team.

Follow Ryan on twitter: @rpalmeri

NATHAN ERBACH, BASKETBALL ANALYST

Moving forward, basketball and basketball recruiting is going to become a much more important part of our coverage package at Notre Dame, and that is why I am excited to add Nathan to our staff.

Nathan currently writes for Bear Goggles, the Bears site for Fansided. A native of Las Vegas, Nathan grew up a lifelong Fighting Irish fan and had many family members attend Notre Dame. He started covering Notre Dame three years ago and wrote about football recruiting and basketball related information.

For Irish Breakdown, Nathan will be the lead basketball recruiting analyst and will also help Vince and I cover both the men’s and women’s basketball programs.

Follow Nathan on twitter: @LasVegasIrish09

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments (4)
No. 1-4
Matt Solorio
Matt Solorio

Welcome, gentlemen!

t13bru
t13bru

Fantastic additions! A great investment in the product and I'm excited to see the new content.

cydogg
cydogg

Looks like you've recruited some 5 Stars, awesome, welcome to site, look forward to you breaking down for us. :)

Irishfan11
Irishfan11

Congrats BD! You’ve built a strong following and it’s going to get stronger.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BREAKING: Notre Dame Lands NC State Grad Transfer

According to a pair of sources, Notre Dame has landed NC State grad transfer Nick McCloud

Bryan Driskell

by

GoldenDomer73

Rivals: Notre Dame Commit Lorenzo Styles A Five-Star Candidate .... On Defense

Rivals analyst Josh Helmholdt made the argument that Styles would be a 5-star candidate on defense

Bryan Driskell

by

GoldenDomer73

Ian Book: Final Chapter Should Be His Best

Quarterback Ian Book is a lightning rod with Notre Dame fans, but he is poised for a possible strong finish to his career.

RPalmeri

by

chamgel

Notre Dame Looking To Add An ACC Grad Transfer

Nothing is finalized, but according to multiple sources Notre Dame is looking to add a graduate transfer to its 2020 secondary

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

IB Big Board: Cornerback

Breaking down and ranking the 2021 cornerbacks on the board for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

2021 Running Back To Know: Gabe Ervin

Georgia standout Gabe Ervin is a talented runner that Notre Dame should make a run at

Brian Smith

by

Mikej82

Irish Breakdown Mailbag, Podcast Style

Answering all your latest Notre Dame questions in podcast form

Bryan Driskell

by

Fitz1105

2020 Ultimate Road Trips: Notre Dame And The NFL

Three ultimate road trips where Notre Dame fans can watch the Irish and former Irish players in the same weekend.

J.P. Scott

by

Irishfan11

Notre Dame Preview: QB Brendon Clark Has Difference Maker Talent

Sophomore quarterback Brendon Clark needs to refine his game, but he has impressive talent and a strong background.

Bryan Driskell

by

MDLambert

Notre Dame Preview: QB Drew Pyne Is A Precision Player

Notre Dame freshman quarterback Drew Pyne might not blow you away with elite tools, but he's a winner with great intangibles

Bryan Driskell

by

Fitz1105