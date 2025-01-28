Notre Dame Needs Fast Start In 2025 Against Tough Schedule
After a painful end to 2024, the Irish must quickly look to 2025
After the whirlwind journey that was the 2024 Notre Dame season, the Irish must quickly lick their wounds from the Ohio State loss and focus on 2025.
Outside of the challenging trip to College Station to start 2024 against the Aggies, nobody would argue that the rest of this year's slate was murderer's row.
The front portion of 2025's slate for the Irish, on the other hand, will not be so easy to navigate.
Notre Dame will start the season at Miami, host the Aggies two weeks later, and will also face off with SEC roster Arkansas, a Boise State team that just made the playoff, and the always-talented and dangerous USC Trojans all before you even ponder what kind of Halloween candy to buy for the neighborhood kids.
The Irish's 2025 playoff hopes will likely be determined from this early slate of games and Notre Dame must be fully prepared to battle.
2025 Notre Dame will look very different
Change is the only constant in the world of college football. Notre Dame, just like every other program, will endure many before the 2025 season kicks off. The Irish will be featuring a new GM, a new DC, and will be breaking in a new QB in 2025 yet to be determined that will face a tough stretch of games to begin his Irish tenure.
Nobody in Notre Dame land is open to regression after the progress the program made in the 2024 campaign. With a very front-loaded schedule next year, the Irish have no time to waste in preparation for Freeman's fourth season in South Bend.
Everyone saw firsthand the kind of pressure that comes with Notre Dame trying to make the CFP with an early September loss on the slate. For Notre Dame to avoid this kind of heat next year, it must play great football early. There is no leeway, no margin for error, and no easing into the 2025 season.
