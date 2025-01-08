Notre Dame Must Overcome Injuries and Adversity to Defeat Penn State
Unforeseen circumstances provide advantage to Penn State
The unthinkable act of violence that was committed in the early morning hours of New Year's Day In New Orleans was obviously more important than anything football related.
While acknowledging that the humanity of this situation, to keep this to football ...
Due to Penn State playing its game on New Year's Eve and Notre Dame's being postponed a day due to understandable safety and security risks, the Nittany Lions have a recovery and preparation advantage of nearly two days.
Notre Dame has lived by the "next man up" mantra all season
The Irish are a banged-up football team and have been all season, especially on the defensive side. They lost a handful of key contributors up front and all-star Benjamin Morrison in the secondary. As a credit to Notre Dame's players and staff, this team hasn't missed a beat and has continued to excel.
Irish tight end Cooper Flanagan is the most recent name to be added to the MASH unit for Notre Dame as he will miss the remainder of the year while many others will play but not near full health. The circumstances aren't ideal for Notre Dame on this quick and unnatural turnaround.
But the Irish have persevered all year through brutal personnel losses, why doubt them now?
What this Notre Dame team has accomplished this season despite injury losses is a compliment to the entire program.
The coaches and players have done a wonderful job. Notre Dame's "next men up" have seized their opportunities by playing winning football and demonstrate the depth and development that are key features of the modern Irish program.
Can they deliver two more times?
