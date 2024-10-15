Notre Dame Football: 'Jack (Kiser) is why we have this award'
Notre Dame football sits at 5-1 at the season's midway point and very much alive in the College Football Playoff. A huge part of the reason for Notre Dame's success in 2024 has been because of its defense which has played as well as nearly any in the country.
The reason for the defense's success?
It's a team effort but it doesn't take very long before one would start to praise veteran linebacker Jack Kiser, who is tied for the team lead in tackles.
But Kiser is much more than just a standout linebacker as he's also a semi-finalist for the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy which is presented annually to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.
The man for which the trophy is named is nothing short of impressed with Kiser.
Danny Wuerffel on Notre Dame Linebacker Jack Kiser
"Jack is a great example of why we have this award" said Wuerffel, "so often the only players that get attention in the media are the best player on the best team or if the player does something bad."
"(Jack is) from a small town and a very amazing young man," continued the 1996 Heisman Trophy winner, "His resume for community service is very broad. He really spearheaded the Cleats for a Cause program at Notre Dame where they're putting charities on the shoes and auctioning the shoes - so he's done great."
"He's an accountant and even volunteers at a public library to help people do their tax returns" mentioned Wuerffel, "Just some great things."
Notre Dame Football's History with the Allstate Wuerffel Award
Kiser was announced as a semi-finalist for the 2024 Allstate Wuerffel Award but he's hardly the first Notre Dame player to have their community service be noticed.
"Of course Notre Dame - I'm not surprised with the history of faith and service at Notre Dame but we've had multiple Notre Dame folks" mentioned Wuerffel.
Just last year linebacker JD Bertrand was a finalist for the award while former Notre Dame offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons won the award in 2021 after transferring to Florida State. Former Notre Dame linebacker Drue Tranquill also won the award in 2018.
"Notre Dame has done a great job of encouraging and promoting the good works that their players are doing so we're really thankful for that"
Danny Wuerffel on Notre Dame's Football History
Wuerffel was one of the nation's top quarterback prospects during high school in Florida but growing up he was part of an Air Force family that was regularly on the move. Having a father in the Air Force led him to have a Notre Dame football memory from childhood.
"I'm old enough to just really remember watching Tim Brown returning kicks for touchdowns when I was at the Air Force Academy with my dad," said Wuerffel, "I've got this great sense of the history of Notre Dame in football and the success they've had even up to recently, unlike some of these kids who may have grown up in the south and only think about Georgia or Alabama."
More About the Wuerffel Trophy
The 2024 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy finalists and recipient will be selected by a national voting committee, including a fan vote component. The 2024 recipient, who will also be recognized as the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain, will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards show on December 12, airing on ESPN.
Fans can cast their vote by November 15 at ESPN.com/Allstate.