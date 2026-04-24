Going into Thursday night, Notre Dame hadn't had a running back taken in the first round of the NFL draft since all the way back in 1993, when a young lad by the name of Jerome Bettis went 10th overall to the Los Angeles Rams.



Just how long ago was that?



Considering the fact the Rams moved to St. Louis, won a Super Bowl there, moved back to Los Angeles, and won another Super Bowl there, it's been a while.

So it was fitting that Bettis was in attendance Thursday night when a pair of Notre Dame running backs but an end to that streak, and made NFL draft history along the way.

Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price Go in First Round

As expected, Notre Dame star running back Jeremiyah Love went quickly during Thursday night's first round, going third overall to the Arizona Cardinals.



Most expected him to go to the Tennessee Titans at No. 4, so seeing him go as early as No. 3 was hardly a shock.

It was what happened at the end of the first round that puts Notre Dame in the history books regarding this episode of the NFL draft.



The reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks selected Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price with the final pick in the first round. With no running backs going in between Love and Price, it marks the first time in NFL draft history that the first two running backs selected played at the same school.

A couple of guys from a different aisle, indeed.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaways

As excited as I was for Love to get drafted that early, Price might be the one who hit the jackpot.



There isn't a single team in the NFL that a running back to ask to play for in order to be set up for success like Price has with Seattle. The Seahawks have a tremendous offensive line and he will have a chance to get a bunch of touches after Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker left for the Saints.

The second @NDFootball RB to go in the first round ☘️



Jadarian Price is on his way to the @Seahawks!⁰



2026 NFL Draft starts on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/EgRjjxL6rh — NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2026

Love will have a bit of a harder task ahead as Arizona's offensive line leaves a ton to be desired, but you can be more creative in ways to get him the ball, too.

All in all, this is a massive night for the future of Notre Dame football.



Oh, you want to play in the NFL as a running back? Yeah, come check out the program that just put two of them in the first round of the draft.

No offense to the names I'm about to say, but a night like this makes the days of Tony Jones, Jr., Dexter Williams, and Tarean Folston feel like a lifetime ago.