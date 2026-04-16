We're just a week away from the 2026 NFL draft getting started in Pittsburgh and former Notre Dame star running back Jeremiyah Love having his name called early.



The betting odds favor him to go fourth overall, which is a pick that belongs to the Tennessee Titans. If he goes sixth or above, he'll become the first non-offensive lineman from Notre Dame to go that high since 1993.

With the countdown to the draft in its final days, praise for the stud running back continues to come in.



What will he ultimately be at the next level?



A couple of former notable head coaches have recently weighed in, including a man who coached at Notre Dame shortly before Love's arrival.

Brian Kelly Discusses Jeremiyah Love as NFL Draft Prospect

Brian Kelly left Notre Dame following the 2021 season, and Jeremiyah Love was part of the 2023 recruiting class.



Despite never coaching the star running back, Kelly has worked with current Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock multiple times during their careers, and shared what Denbrock had to say about the Heisman Trophy finalist.

Brian Kelly (now possibly heading to CBS) as a sports analyst shared his thoughts on Jeremiyah Love.



"Mike Denbrock believes Jeremiyah Love is the best player he's ever had."



🎥 @CBSSports pic.twitter.com/uosP8tbFKS — CathVSConf☘️ (@CathVSConf) April 15, 2026

"Mike Denbrock believes Jeremiyah Love is the best player he's ever had."



In case you're keeping score at home, and why wouldn't you be, Denbrock also coached Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels just three years ago at LSU, as Daniels led Washington to an NFC Championship Game appearance his rookie season.

Former Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Mike Smith on Jeremiyah Love

Mike Smith spent seven seasons as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons and while speaking to Betway Insider recently, shared mad praise of Love.



"Love is in the mold of a Bijan (Robinson). He is a walking chunk play with his 4.36 speed. He will get you chunks of yards. In his career at Notre Dame, he had 433 rushing attempts, and 43 went for 15+ yards. He averaged 6.9 yards per carry in his two seasons as a starter. That is extremely impressive."



I have never heard the term "walking chunk play" before reading Smith call Love that, but that's exactly what Love is.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts:

Love feels about as "can't miss" as any running back in the draft recently but perhaps these numbers will bring a bit more question.



3.3

4.1

0.8

4.2

3.2



Those are Love's yards per carries in games against Miami (FL), Texas A&M, Ohio State, Penn State, and Georgia during his run.



I know he was nowhere near 100-percent by the time the College Football Playoff came around in 2024, but as exciting as he is, he's clearly not going to be immune to having troubles in the NFL if he's given little help in front of him.