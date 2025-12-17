Jadarian Price Leaves for NFL: What's His Place in Notre Dame History?

While Jeremiyah Love's decision to declare for the NFL Draft had been the main focus of the potential Irish departures this offseason, his backfield mate's choice was almost as intriguing.



Anyone who saw Love this season as the focus of the Notre Dame offense knew he wasn't long for South Bend. But most Irish fans, deep down, if you really asked, wanted to see a year with Jadarian Price as the lead back.



But, unfortunately, just as his partner in crime did, Price, the third-team All-American, declared via an Instagram post his departure to the NFL.

Notre Dame’s Jadarian Price declares for the NFL draft. His decision follows teammate Jeremiyah Love yesterday. pic.twitter.com/MOhVMrOnZq — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 17, 2025

His declaration doesn't come as that big of a surprise. He is technically a senior (although he leaves with a year of eligibility remaining) and went through all of the ceremonies on Senior Day against Syracuse.



And with his departure, what's his legacy at Notre Dame? Simple - he was part of the greatest running back duo in the history of college football's most storied program.

Considering the short shelf life of running backs at the next level and potential for injuries, next-level backs with his talent tend to bolt from the college ranks. Price might not have been able to make the same mark that Love did, but the NFL scouts sure know all about him.



While Price was never the main focus of the Irish's backfield, he was integral to its success. Love and Price both kept each other fresh.

Price likely would have been the lead back at most other schools, but his decision to stay at Notre Dame allowed the Irish to lessen the burden on Love while retaining most of the offense's explosiveness.



Price logged 113 carries, 674 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns in 2025 and served as one of the most dynamic kick returners in the nation averaging 37.5 yards per return and recording two touchdowns including a 100-yard score that gave the Irish the lead for good against USC.

Early draft rankings have Price slotted right behind Love in the running back hierarchy. It's clear that what most Irish fans know about Price's potential is also felt by most draft prognosticators and evaluators.



Stylistically, Price reminds me a lot of Nick Chubb with his balance, vision, and ability to get north/south in a hurry.



Like Nick Chubb did in the 2018 Draft, Price will likely be selected early (early estimates are late first-early third), but not as early as his teammate. Chubb went 35th overall, but Sony Michel went 31st.

Unlike Chubb, Price will be entering the NFL without the same wear and tear. Despite missing his first season in South Bend with an injury, Price hasn't missed a game during the last three seasons while also registering only 280 carries during that time.



It will always be interesting to think about what could have been with a season of Price as the feature back, but it's clear from the early feedback he was given, he had made quite the impression already during his time with the Irish.