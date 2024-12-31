Notre Dame Football: Injury Update on Jeremiyah Love
Notre Dame star running back Jeremiyah Love has dealt with a variety of ailments over the last few weeks, yet has continued to chug along as one of the best running backs in college football.
It began with a knee injury suffered in the regular season finale against USC out in Los Angeles that prevented him from finishing the game against the Trojans and has since escalated with him dealing with flu-like symptoms in the week leading up to and during the first round of the College Football Playoff matchup against Indiana in South Bend.
Love said himself postgame that he was not 100%, but that did not stop him from leading the Fighting Irish to victory over the Hoosiers 27-17. Love ripped off a 98-yard touchdown carry early against Indiana, which ended up being the highlight of the first round CFP matchups thus far.
Love certainly looked healthy in the above clip as he outran the entire Hoosier defense, even with a sore knee and the flu.
Moving ahead to the Georgia matchup, media were allowed to see bits and pieces of Notre Dame's practice today in the lead up to the Sugar Bowl and Jeremiyah Love noticeably had no brace or compression sleeve on his knee that had been bugging him previously.
You'd imagine Notre Dame's staff will have done everything in its power to ensure he is no longer feeling any sort of flu-like symptoms this week either, ahead of the biggest game of head coach Marcus Freeman's tenure at Notre Dame thus far.
It is just a short clip from Irish Sports Daily's Matt Freeman, but it's a good sign for Irish fans that will be happy to see their electrifying playmaker looking healthy again.
If Notre Dame intends on taking down Georgia and advancing to the College Football Playoff semi-finals, Love will need to be a huge part of the winning effort.