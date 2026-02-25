Notre Dame Football Future Schedules
Much has already been made about Notre Dame's 2026 football schedule as the Irish will enter the year as one of the favorites to win the national championship.
It'll come as the first six games of the year come against teams that all failed to win more than four games last season.
Sure, there is a trip to BYU and a November home slate against Miami, but compared to what we're used to seeing Notre Dame play, it leaves quite a bit to be desired.
What do future schedules look like for Notre Dame? More of the same with one or two big games and a whole lot of cupcakes? Here is a look at what Notre Dame's schedules in the coming years look like.
Notre Dame 2026 Football Schedule
Sept. 6: vs. Wisconsin (Green Bay)
Sept. 12: vs. Rice
Sept. 19: vs. Michigan State
Sept. 26: at Purdue
Oct. 3: at North Carolina
Oct. 10: vs. Stanford
Oct. 17: at BYU
Oct. 31: vs. Navy (Foxborough, Mass.)
Nov. 7: vs. Miami (FL)
Nov. 14: vs. Boston College
Nov. 21: vs. SMU
Nov. 28: at Syracuse
Notre Dame 2027 Football Schedule
Sept. 4: vs. Purdue
Sept. 18: at Michigan State
Sept. 25: vs. Auburn
Oct. 2: vs. Georgia Tech
Oct. 9: vs. Wake Forest
Nov. 6: vs. Virginia Tech
Nov. 13: at Clemson
Nov. 20: vs. Navy
Dates TBA: vs. BYU, at Duke
Notre Dame 2028 Football Schedule
Sept. 9: vs. Texas
Sept. 16: vs. Arkansas
Sept. 23: at Purdue
Oct. 28: at Auburn
Nov. 4: at Virginia Tech
Nov. 11: vs. Clemson
Nov. 18: at Navy
Dates TBA: vs. Boston College, vs. Miami (FL), at Pittsburgh
Notre Dame 2029 Football Schedule
Sept. 1: vs. Alabama
Sept. 15: at USF
Sept. 22: at Texas
Oct. 6: at NC State
Nov. 3: vs. Georgia Tech
Nov. 10: at Florida State
Dates TBA: vs. Wake Forest, vs. Navy, at Syracuse, at Clemson
Notre Dame 2030 Football Schedule
August 31: vs. Indiana
Sept. 14: at Alabama
Nov. 2: at Louisville
Dates TBA: vs. Clemson, vs. Duke, vs. Florida State, vs. North Carolina, at Boston College, at Navy
Notre Dame 2031 Football Schedule
Sept. 1: at Clemson
Sept. 13: vs. USF
Sept. 27: at Indiana
Oct. 11: at Virginia
Nov. 15: vs. Florida
Nov. 22: vs. NC State
Dates TBA: vs. Miami (FL), vs. Navy, at Pittsburgh, at North Carolina
Notre Dame 2032 Football Schedule
Sept. 11: at Florida
Oct. 30: at Georgia Tech
Dates TBA: vs. Florida State, vs. Louisville, vs. Wake Forest, vs. Clemson, at Miami (FL), vs. Navy
Notre Dame 2033 Football Schedule
Sept. 3: at Michigan
Sept. 24: at Duke
Nov. 5: vs. Virginia Tech
Dates TBA: vs. Pitt, at Boston College, at Louisville, at Clemson
Notre Dame 2034 Football Schedule
Sept. 2: vs. Michigan
Oct. 26: at Miami (FL)
Nov. 11: vs. Clemson
Nov. 18: vs. Virginia
Dates TBA: vs. Syracuse, at Pittsburgh
Notre Dame 2035 Football Schedule
Sept. 22: at Virginia
Nov. 10: at NC State
Dates TBA: vs. Boston College, vs. Duke, at Louisville, at Clemson
Notre Dame 2036 Football Schedule
Sept. 1: at Virginia Tech
Sept. 27: at Georgia Tech
Oct. 4: vs. Florida State
Nov. 1: vs. Pittsburgh
Nov. 8: vs. North Carolina
Date TBA: vs. Clemson
Notre Dame 2037 Football Schedule
Sept. 26: at Clemson
Oct. 3: vs. NC State
Dates TBA: vs. Miami (FL), at Syracuse, at Wake Forest
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts:
Essentially replacing USC with Clemson on the schedule for the next decade is interesting to see when you look at each of the seasons in a row.
2029 shapes up to be the biggest doozie of all of these. Home against Alabama before a trip to Texas (one week after playing USF in swampy Tampa), and trips to Florida State and Clemson to boot. Now if USC is to actually return to the schedule again as is the hope?
It seems pretty certain that Notre Dame won't be playing a 1989-like schedule anytime soon, as that year it played seven ranked teams in 12 games. However, at least years out, it certainly appears Notre Dame shouldn't have any years schedule-wise that will be like 2026's anytime soon.
