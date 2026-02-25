Much has already been made about Notre Dame's 2026 football schedule as the Irish will enter the year as one of the favorites to win the national championship.



It'll come as the first six games of the year come against teams that all failed to win more than four games last season.



Sure, there is a trip to BYU and a November home slate against Miami, but compared to what we're used to seeing Notre Dame play, it leaves quite a bit to be desired.



What do future schedules look like for Notre Dame? More of the same with one or two big games and a whole lot of cupcakes? Here is a look at what Notre Dame's schedules in the coming years look like.

Notre Dame 2026 Football Schedule

Sept. 6: vs. Wisconsin (Green Bay)

Sept. 12: vs. Rice

Sept. 19: vs. Michigan State

Sept. 26: at Purdue

Oct. 3: at North Carolina

Oct. 10: vs. Stanford

Oct. 17: at BYU

Oct. 31: vs. Navy (Foxborough, Mass.)

Nov. 7: vs. Miami (FL)

Nov. 14: vs. Boston College

Nov. 21: vs. SMU

Nov. 28: at Syracuse

Notre Dame 2027 Football Schedule

Sept. 4: vs. Purdue

Sept. 18: at Michigan State

Sept. 25: vs. Auburn

Oct. 2: vs. Georgia Tech

Oct. 9: vs. Wake Forest

Nov. 6: vs. Virginia Tech

Nov. 13: at Clemson

Nov. 20: vs. Navy

Dates TBA: vs. BYU, at Duke

Notre Dame 2028 Football Schedule

Sept. 9: vs. Texas

Sept. 16: vs. Arkansas

Sept. 23: at Purdue

Oct. 28: at Auburn

Nov. 4: at Virginia Tech

Nov. 11: vs. Clemson

Nov. 18: at Navy

Dates TBA: vs. Boston College, vs. Miami (FL), at Pittsburgh

Notre Dame 2029 Football Schedule

Sept. 1: vs. Alabama

Sept. 15: at USF

Sept. 22: at Texas

Oct. 6: at NC State

Nov. 3: vs. Georgia Tech

Nov. 10: at Florida State

Dates TBA: vs. Wake Forest, vs. Navy, at Syracuse, at Clemson

Notre Dame 2030 Football Schedule

August 31: vs. Indiana

Sept. 14: at Alabama

Nov. 2: at Louisville

Dates TBA: vs. Clemson, vs. Duke, vs. Florida State, vs. North Carolina, at Boston College, at Navy

Notre Dame 2031 Football Schedule

Sept. 1: at Clemson

Sept. 13: vs. USF

Sept. 27: at Indiana

Oct. 11: at Virginia

Nov. 15: vs. Florida

Nov. 22: vs. NC State

Dates TBA: vs. Miami (FL), vs. Navy, at Pittsburgh, at North Carolina

Notre Dame 2032 Football Schedule

Sept. 11: at Florida

Oct. 30: at Georgia Tech

Dates TBA: vs. Florida State, vs. Louisville, vs. Wake Forest, vs. Clemson, at Miami (FL), vs. Navy

Notre Dame 2033 Football Schedule

Sept. 3: at Michigan

Sept. 24: at Duke

Nov. 5: vs. Virginia Tech

Dates TBA: vs. Pitt, at Boston College, at Louisville, at Clemson

Notre Dame 2034 Football Schedule

Sept. 2: vs. Michigan

Oct. 26: at Miami (FL)

Nov. 11: vs. Clemson

Nov. 18: vs. Virginia

Dates TBA: vs. Syracuse, at Pittsburgh

Notre Dame 2035 Football Schedule

Sept. 22: at Virginia

Nov. 10: at NC State

Dates TBA: vs. Boston College, vs. Duke, at Louisville, at Clemson

Notre Dame 2036 Football Schedule

Sept. 1: at Virginia Tech

Sept. 27: at Georgia Tech

Oct. 4: vs. Florida State

Nov. 1: vs. Pittsburgh

Nov. 8: vs. North Carolina

Date TBA: vs. Clemson

Notre Dame 2037 Football Schedule

Sept. 26: at Clemson

Oct. 3: vs. NC State

Dates TBA: vs. Miami (FL), at Syracuse, at Wake Forest

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts:

Essentially replacing USC with Clemson on the schedule for the next decade is interesting to see when you look at each of the seasons in a row.



2029 shapes up to be the biggest doozie of all of these. Home against Alabama before a trip to Texas (one week after playing USF in swampy Tampa), and trips to Florida State and Clemson to boot. Now if USC is to actually return to the schedule again as is the hope?



It seems pretty certain that Notre Dame won't be playing a 1989-like schedule anytime soon, as that year it played seven ranked teams in 12 games. However, at least years out, it certainly appears Notre Dame shouldn't have any years schedule-wise that will be like 2026's anytime soon.