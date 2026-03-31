Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love likely won't have to wait very long to hear his name called in the upcoming NFL draft.



He could sneak into the top five if a team is really wanting to make a splash, but at worst, it'd be a fairly big surprise if he didn't go in the top 10.

Love feels about as "can't miss" as a running back has been in a decent amout of time. His home run ability from any spot on the field can't be taught, and his combination of speed, power, and finesse are incredibly rare.



Love might not have been "can't miss" coming out of high school, but he was impressive enough to crack the top-five running backs in the class.



Here's what the scouting and recruiting experts were saying about Love as he was getting recruited by some of the biggest brands in college football.

Reviewing Jeremiyah Love's Recruiting Reports

Love was rated as a four-star recruit back in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports composite ratings.



Love, who was listed at 6-0, 190-pounds back then, chose Notre Dame over 34 different scholarship offers. Texas A&M, Oregon, and Michigan were the ones who received visits from Love, while the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Penn State, Tennessee, and USC among plenty of others had all extended offers.

From Allen Trieu of 247Sports:



Regardless, he is a player who can get offensive touches in a variety of ways and has home run speed from any part of the field. Will need to settle into an offensive system and role in college, but has the pre-requisite tools to be a difference maker.

The Runnings Backs Who Rated Ahead of Jeremiyah Love

Love was rated as the fifth-best running back in the class, according to the 247Sports composite. Your thought when reading that may have been: who seriously rated above him?



Well, here's your answer - as all players wound up enrolling at SEC programs.

4. Richard Young - Alabama



To date, Young has run for 234 yards and five touchdowns on 59 carries in three seasons with the Crimson Tide.

3. Reuben Owens II - Texas A&M



Owens has remained at Texas A&M and been able to get on the field regularly. In three seasons he's totaled 1,090 rushing yards and 245 receiving yards while totaling eight touchdowns.

2. Justice Haynes - Alabama



Haynes spent two seasons at Alabama before transferring to Michigan last year. He had a coming out party with the Wolverines, rushing for 857 yards and averaging 7.1 yards per carry as a junior.



1. CJ Baxter - Texas



After getting a heavy load as a freshman and 162 touches, Baxter has been slowed by injuries since. He's played in just nine games over the last two seasons and hasn't scored a touchdown since going for five his freshman year.

Nick Shepkowski's Thoughts on Jeremiyah Love

Jeremiyah Love was the "next step" for Notre Dame at the running back position. He came in a year after Jadarian Price, and turned into truly one of the best to ever wear a gold helmet.



When Love came to Notre Dame you couldn't help but think he had the chance to be a very good one, but I don't know if anyone had Heisman Trophy finalist and potential top-five pick pegged for his career.

Love still has an NFL career to officially get started, but when we look back on his time at Notre Dame, we'll see a player who clearly helped elevate what some thought Notre Dame was possible of accomplishing on a football field in the modern day.