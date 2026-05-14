While Notre Dame has been as hot as anyone on the recruiting trail over the last month, it doesn't mean Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish are getting wins in every recruiting battle.



That was the case Wednesday afternoon when four-star wide receiver Quentin Burrell of Chicago powerhouse Mt. Carmel announced his commitment to Michigan. Notre Dame had been in pursuit of the 6-3 talent that seems to be a safe bet to be a difference maker in college.

Quentin Burrell Accidentally Puts on Notre Dame Hat

While making his commitment to Michigan known to the public, Burrell did what most prospects do these days, and put out hats of all of his finalists.



He verbally announced that he would be attending Michigan, but proceeded to put on the Notre Dame hat and wear it, seemingly not noticing he had reached for the wrong blue hat. Check it out below.

This has the be the biggest nightmare for a recruit on commitment day 😂 pic.twitter.com/N2fW2FOdOk — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) May 13, 2026

I don't think he did it on purpose. I think he genuinely forgot what order the hats were in, saw a navy blue hat and thought it was Michigan's, and put it on. I don't think he had any negative intention regarding Notre Dame doing that.



Even if he did intentionally mess it up, I don't have the energy to pretend to care one iota.

Related: Notre Dame vs. Miami - Biggest Game at ND Stadium Since...

What Now for Notre Dame Wide Receiver Recruiting?

Notre Dame currently sits with one committed wide receiver in the 2027 class: Jackson Coleman of Littleton (Valor Christian), Colorado.



Coleman ranks as a three-star recruit according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Notre Dame beat out Oregon for his commitment however, which shows what kind of perceived talent he has.

Notre Dame still needs to add another couple wide receivers to this class, and there are a few names to keep an eye on.

Julius Jones, Jr.

"Julius Jones Jr. remains one of Notre Dame's most coveted targets"@SWiltfong_ has intel on Notre Dame recruiting ☘️



MORE: https://t.co/zGS9Or2x83 pic.twitter.com/VTBSo8Akdw — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) April 28, 2026

The biggest name to keep an eye on for Notre Dame is legacy wide receiver Julius Jones, Jr. The St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) star is scheduled to make his college decision on June 27 and as of now, it's between Notre Dame and Oregon.



The 5-10, 175-pound Jones hauled in 58 receptions for 876 yards and 14 touchdowns as a high school junior while playing against some of the toughest comepetition in the nation.

Another Florida product, Gayles stars at the famed IMG Academy and is rated as a top 50 player overall by the 247Sports composite. Although not the favorite, this is a recruitment that Notre Dame continues to hang around and be a player in.



Gayles released his top-five last week, with Notre Dame making the cut along with Alabama, Tennessee, Stanford, and Washington.

Myles McAfee

Notre Dame was able to get McAfee, a four-star talent from Maryland, on campus during spring football and emerged as a true contender for the 6-1 target after doing so.



McAfee ranks as the nation's 210th overall player in the 2027 cycle by the 247Sports composite.

Related: Notre Dame's Latest Recruiting Win Puts Irish in Top 5 Nationally

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway

Mt. Carmel is the best program in the state of Illinois, historically and in recent years, but I can't think of Notre Dame winning a recruiting battle for one of its players since Steve Filer nearly 20 years ago.



Notre Dame is in contention for a couple of Mt. Carmel defenders still this cycle so we'll see if that streak can finally end.

As for wide receiver, If I had to put money down, Jones seems like the safest bet to pick Notre Dame. I would assume they'll add at least two more receivers this cycle, but I am not sold that either Gayles or McAfee will be among those.