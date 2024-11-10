Joel Klatt Adds Notre Dame to His Top 10 Rankings for the First Time Since September
Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt was on the call for Ohio State's blowout victory over Purdue on Saturday and as the day wound down, released his updated personal top 10 rankings.
And, for the first time in months, Notre Dame cracks the top 10 of Klatt's rankings.
Klatt started the year very high on Notre Dame, claiming during some of his preseason shows that the Irish were worthy of a top five ranking. Since falling at home to Northern Illinois though, Klatt hasn't been as quick to jump on Notre Dame's bandwagon.
Here is how Klatt's entire updated rankings following Week 11 went.
Just Missed: BYU, Miami, Boise State, SMU, and Colorado
10. Notre Dame
Record: 8-1
Week 11 Result: 52-3 win vs. Florida State
Next Week: vs. Virginia
9. Georgia
Record: 7-2 (5-2 SEC)
Week 11 Result: 28-10 loss at Ole Miss
Next Week: vs. Tennessee
8. Ole Miss
Record: 8-2 (4-2 SEC)
Week 11 Result: 28-10 win vs. Georgia
Next Week: Off Week
7. Alabama
Record: 7-2 (4-2 SEC)
Week 11 Result: 42-13 win at LSU
Next Week: vs. Mercer
6. Penn State
Record: 8-1 (5-1 Big Ten)
Week 11 Result: 35-6 win vs. Washington
Next Week: at Purdue
5. Tennessee
Record: 8-1 (5-1 SEC)
Week 11 Result: 33-14 win vs. Mississippi State
Next Week: at Georgia
4. Indiana
Record: 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten)
Week 11 Result: 20-15 win vs. Michigan
Next Week: Off Week
3. Texas
Record: 8-1 (4-1 SEC)
Week 11 Result: 49-17 win vs. Florida
Next Week: at Arkansas
2. Ohio State
Record: 8-1 (5-1 Big Ten)
Week 11 Result: 45-0 win vs. Purdue
Next Week: at Northwestern (Wrigley Field)
1. Oregon
Record: 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten)
Week 11 Result: 39-18 win vs. Maryland
Next Week: at Wisconsin
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thought:
Klatt has been very vocal about Indiana being underrated by the College Football Playoff committee. I think Indiana is really stinking good, but don't see them as the fourth-best team in the country.
In fact, after seeing the way Ohio State was able to run past Penn State last week, and how a mediocre Michigan team was able to run on Indiana this week, I would really enjoy if Notre Dame got one of those two Big Ten teams in a potential first round College Football Playoff game.