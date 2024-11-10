Irish Breakdown

Joel Klatt Adds Notre Dame to His Top 10 Rankings for the First Time Since September

The Fox Sports college football analyst has been cautious in buying into the Irish since the Northern Illinois loss

Nick Shepkowski

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Fox Sports announcer Joel Klatt walks across the field prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium.
Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Fox Sports announcer Joel Klatt walks across the field prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt was on the call for Ohio State's blowout victory over Purdue on Saturday and as the day wound down, released his updated personal top 10 rankings.

And, for the first time in months, Notre Dame cracks the top 10 of Klatt's rankings.

Klatt started the year very high on Notre Dame, claiming during some of his preseason shows that the Irish were worthy of a top five ranking. Since falling at home to Northern Illinois though, Klatt hasn't been as quick to jump on Notre Dame's bandwagon.

Here is how Klatt's entire updated rankings following Week 11 went.

Just Missed: BYU, Miami, Boise State, SMU, and Colorado

10. Notre Dame

Jordan Clark celebrates an interception for Notre Dame against Florida Stat
Notre Dame safety Jordan Clark (1) celebrates his interception during a NCAA college football game against Florida State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Record: 8-1
Week 11 Result: 52-3 win vs. Florida State
Next Week: vs. Virginia

9. Georgia

Georgia tries to tackle Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dar
Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) runs the ball as Georgia Bulldogs defensive back KJ Bolden (4) makes the tackle during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Record: 7-2 (5-2 SEC)
Week 11 Result: 28-10 loss at Ole Miss
Next Week: vs. Tennessee

8. Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin reacts as Ole Miss battles Georgia in 202
Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Record: 8-2 (4-2 SEC)
Week 11 Result: 28-10 win vs. Georgia
Next Week: Off Week

7. Alabama

Alabama football celebrates scoring a touchdown at LSU in 202
Nov 9, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) tosses the football to the referee after scoring a touchdown against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Record: 7-2 (4-2 SEC)
Week 11 Result: 42-13 win at LSU
Next Week: vs. Mercer

6. Penn State

Penn State celebrates a touchdown against Washingto
Nov 9, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Julian Fleming (3) celebrates with wide receiver Omari Evans (5) after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Record: 8-1 (5-1 Big Ten)
Week 11 Result: 35-6 win vs. Washington
Next Week: at Purdue

5. Tennessee

Tennessee celebrates a big play against Mississippi State
Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) celebrates Tennessee defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott’s (55) sack during an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Record: 8-1 (5-1 SEC)
Week 11 Result: 33-14 win vs. Mississippi State
Next Week: at Georgia

4. Indiana

Indiana celebrates a first down against Michiga
Nov 9, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Ke'Shawn Williams (5) celebrates a first down in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Record: 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten)
Week 11 Result: 20-15 win vs. Michigan
Next Week: Off Week

3. Texas

Jerrick Gibson runs the ball for Texas against Florid
Texas Longhorns running back Jerrick Gibson (9) advances the ball during the Longhorns' game against the Florida Gators, Nov. 9, 2024 at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. / Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Record: 8-1 (4-1 SEC)
Week 11 Result: 49-17 win vs. Florida
Next Week: at Arkansas

2. Ohio State

Will Howard celebrates an Ohio State touchdown against Purdu
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates with tight end Gee Scott Jr. (88) after Scott scored a touchdown in the first half at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Record: 8-1 (5-1 Big Ten)
Week 11 Result: 45-0 win vs. Purdue
Next Week: at Northwestern (Wrigley Field)

1. Oregon

Oregon Ducks celebrate a touchdown against Marylan
Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden and Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart celebrate a touchdown by Stewart as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Record: 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten)
Week 11 Result: 39-18 win vs. Maryland
Next Week: at Wisconsin

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thought:

Klatt has been very vocal about Indiana being underrated by the College Football Playoff committee. I think Indiana is really stinking good, but don't see them as the fourth-best team in the country.

In fact, after seeing the way Ohio State was able to run past Penn State last week, and how a mediocre Michigan team was able to run on Indiana this week, I would really enjoy if Notre Dame got one of those two Big Ten teams in a potential first round College Football Playoff game.

