WR Jordan Johnson To Transfer From Notre Dame

In a move that hurts the Notre Dame program, but not one that is unexpected, sophomore wide receiver Jordan Johnson has entered the transfer portal.

Johnson was one of the top prospects in the Notre Dame 2020 recruiting class. A 5-star recruit and the No. 28 player in the country according to Rivals, Johnson was the highest ranked wide receiver recruit to commit to Notre Dame in the Brian Kelly tenure.

His Notre Dame career was short-lived and rocky. Almost from the moment he arrived Kelly pushed back hard on the push for him to play, and Johnson got just 26 snaps as a true freshman.

Kelly constantly mentioned "traits" and academic issues with Johnson, and every time the media or fan base pushed for Johnson the Irish head coach was quick to point out his flaws and faults.

The spring was an opportunity for Johnson to push for more playing time, but he missed a couple of practices and was consistently on the second and third teams, and in the Blue-Gold Game he was never targeted as part of the pass game.

Losing Johnson is a big blow in many ways for Notre Dame, from both a perception standpoint and now the Irish have lost one of their most talented pass catchers, but it's not a surprise considering the manner in which he was talked about publicly by the head coach. Players like Johnson are not going to wait three year before getting their opportunity to play.

