Ian Book Surpasses Patrick Mahomes in 'Key Category' at Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp
NFL training camp doesn't feature the hellish two-a-days that players from generations ago grew up on but some traditions remain the same.
One with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs is going out for pizza as a team during camp in St. Joseph, Missouri.
It's way to kick back from the demanding practices and help build a sense of team unity.
During the team's pizza party this year however, it was former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book that appears to have stolen the show.
"Ian Book had like nine pieces of pizza yesterday," said three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes on Thursday, "I had to calm him down."
"The first time we went the o-line, he only got one piece because the o-line ate all his pizza so he went in this last day!"
Mahomes went on to state how the pizza out tradition is about more than just enjoying a meal.
"Stuff like that is where you build that bond, and you've got those jokes and stuff for the rest of the year and that's what builds the great culture we have."
