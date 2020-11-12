Irish Breakdown Community Update

As you all know, Irish Breakdown and the rest of the Sports Illustrated/Maven community is going through a bit of a site overhaul. None of these changes will impact the quality of the content you will receive on a day-to-day basis. That isn't going away, and will get even stronger with these changes.

The site has a sharp new layout, which makes for a much cleaner and better look. A big part of this change is also to create a more mobile friendly site without sacrificing a crisp, clean look on desktop. I believe the new layout will do just that.

At this point the only drawback to his change is a temporary one, and that is the loss of a community board and the ability to post within stories. That will change early in 2021, and once it's finally compete it should provide a far better community function than we previously had.

But the community we have built together at Irish Breakdown was not something that we felt we could completely sacrifice while we made this transition. The engineers worked hard to incorporate a temporary Disqus function into each story that is published at Irish Breakdown. This will allow us to continue talking about Notre Dame as part of a community. The draw back is that you must create a FREE Disqus account (which you can do HERE) and then login. Once you do that you can comment in each story.

That means we will keep our game day chat and our ability to communicate with each other on a daily basis. It is a temporary inconvenience, but it is vital to us continuing to build and grow our. community.

Not having a message board eliminates your ability to start your own posts, or to bring up topics you want. We've come up with a bit of a temporary workaround. Each week I am going to create a "Discussion Board" story and pin it on the front page. In it I will update the main body of the article with all the latest stories about that week's opponent, and the comment section in that article will serve as the de facto message board during that week.

I truly appreciate all of you sticking with us during this transition. The timing isn't ideal from a football schedule standpoint, but making this transition sooner rather than later will be worth it once everything is up and running! If you have any questions email me at bryan@irishbreakdown.com

