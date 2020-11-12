Notre Dame vs Boston College Discussion Board
Welcome to the first Irish Breakdown game week discussion board. The reason for this post is explained HERE.
In this post you'll find all the Notre Dame vs. Boston College content, which will be updated as more content in published.
Below the content and the Irish Breakdown info you'll see a Disqus board. In it feel free to comment about whatever you want. It will serve as the de facto message board for the week. We'll create a new one each week, but we start off with the Fighting Irish against the Eagles. (Note: You must first create a FREE Disqus account, which can be done HERE).
Here is the Notre Dame vs. BC content.
Notre Dame Depth Chart
Boston College Depth Chart
Series History: Notre Dame vs. Boston College
First Glance: Boston College
First Glance: BC Players To Know - Offense
First Glance: BC Players To Know - Defense
Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. BC
Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. BC
Midweek Musings: Notre Dame vs. BC Edition - Offense
Midweek Musings: Notre Dame vs. BC Edition - Defense
Notre Dame Opponent Insider: Talking BC With AJ Black
Beating Boston College Means Stopping Phil Jurkovec
Brian Kelly Talks About Phil Jurkovec
Notre Dame Run Defense Keeps Dominating ... And It's Not Slowing Down
Talking Notre Dame vs. Clemson, Ian Book, Phil Jurkovec and Pat Narduzzi
Notre Dame Gets An Opportunity For Redemption vs. BC
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook