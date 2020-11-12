FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film Room
Notre Dame vs Boston College Discussion Board

The one stop shop for Notre Dame vs Boston College discussion and all the content for this matchup
Author:
Publish date:

Welcome to the first Irish Breakdown game week discussion board. The reason for this post is explained HERE.

In this post you'll find all the Notre Dame vs. Boston College content, which will be updated as more content in published.

Below the content and the Irish Breakdown info you'll see a Disqus board. In it feel free to comment about whatever you want. It will serve as the de facto message board for the week. We'll create a new one each week, but we start off with the Fighting Irish against the Eagles. (Note: You must first create a FREE Disqus account, which can be done HERE).

Here is the Notre Dame vs. BC content.

Notre Dame Depth Chart
Boston College Depth Chart

Series History: Notre Dame vs. Boston College

First Glance: Boston College
First Glance: BC Players To Know - Offense
First Glance: BC Players To Know - Defense

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. BC
Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. BC

Midweek Musings: Notre Dame vs. BC Edition - Offense
Midweek Musings: Notre Dame vs. BC Edition - Defense

Notre Dame Opponent Insider: Talking BC With AJ Black

Beating Boston College Means Stopping Phil Jurkovec

Brian Kelly Talks About Phil Jurkovec

Notre Dame Run Defense Keeps Dominating ... And It's Not Slowing Down

Talking Notre Dame vs. Clemson, Ian Book, Phil Jurkovec and Pat Narduzzi

Notre Dame Gets An Opportunity For Redemption vs. BC

———————

