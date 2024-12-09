LIVE REACTION: Indiana at Notre Dame to Open 2024 College Football Playoff
Notre Dame and Indiana will have center stage
The final CFP brackets have been released and Notre Dame has landed in the 7th seed. The Irish will host the opening game of the playoff on Friday, Dec 20th against the Indiana Hoosiers. This will be the only game of the day and the first game played under the new 12-team CFP format.
Much has been made about weather possibly impacting this game, but now that we know the opponent is Indiana, this point is largely moot. This will be a good old-fashioned late December Hoosier state battle with all of America watching from the stadium Rockne built.
Georgia awaits the winner of this South Bend battle
While I feel Notre Dame has drawn a favorable physical matchup roster vs roster in round one against Indiana, I think the Quarterfinal matchup that comes next against Georgia is the toughest of any round two matchup based on roster talent and coaching experience in this type of dynamic.
This bracket runs through Kirby Smart and Georgia until proven otherwise. The game will serve to test the theory of SEC supremacy and we will see how well a roster from Indiana, whether it be Bloomington or South Bend holds up against the recruiting powerhouse that has been Georgia.
For Notre Dame fans, it's fine to speculate about future games and matchups. For the Irish program itself, all eyes must be on Indiana.
This game is Notre Dame's latest and best chance, being played in South Bend, to end a 30-year major bowl drought. This is something the Irish must take advantage of.
Win and advance.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.