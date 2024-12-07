Notre Dame Fans Eager to Discover Round One College Football Playoff Opponent
Speculation reigns as the CFP field is about to be set
Notre Dame fans are going to have an exciting weekend. On Saturday, Irish nation gets to sit back, relax, and enjoy some stress-free football viewing with Notre Dame safely in the CFP field and with a home game locked up.
Then, on Sunday, the real fun starts.
Sunday is when we will learn what day and time slot Notre Dame will play in, what their entire bracket will look like, and most importantly who Notre Dame will match up with game one. The stakes couldn't be higher as the entire country waits to see how this initial CFP format will shape up and play out.
Who should Notre Dame want to face in round one?
Callers to the Always Irish radio show have been debating all week who Notre Dame should want to face in the first round of the CFP. Is it better to play a team like Alabama early when you have home-field advantage or in an ideal world would you prefer to see the Irish face a team they have a massive talent advantage over? This is a healthy and robust debate.
While fans around the country speculate about the potential matchups, 2024 truly does feel like a year where any team in the field has a chance to win the tournament. This will be about getting hot and peaking at the right time. Just like Notre Dame has been doing.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.