Marcus Freeman Reveals Plans for the Future of Notre Dame’s QB Room
Irish are shifting philosophies when it comes to QB's in 2025
Three out of Notre Dame's four last starting QBs have been one-year transfer players. Between Jack Coan, Sam Hartman, Riley Leonard, and Tyler Buchner, only Buchner was a homegrown Irish product.
At some point, most figure that eventually the Irish would have the desire to build around a younger QB that is already in the program that can be built around for years to come.
According to Marcus Freeman, it seems that 2025 will be a season where the Irish starter will be a player who is already on the Notre Dame roster. This means that a battle between Steve Angeli, CJ Carr, and Kenny Minchey is impending unless, of course, someone chooses to transfer.
Notre Dame schedule will test the new starter early & often
Should Notre Dame indeed go with a first-time starter at the QB position next season, there will be no such thing as easing into the role. Notre Dame opens the year at Miami, hosts Texas A&M, visits Arkansas, and has battles with Boise State and USC as well early on in the season. All of these games take place before late October.
While this will certainly be a challenge for the program, I suspect that Notre Dame will be very active in the portal this cycle, perhaps looking for WR and D Line help that can pay dividends instantly next year to help the cause. Without needing to pay a new QB an alleged seven-figure NIL deal, more resources can be applied in other areas that could use bolstering.
I'm all for Notre Dame beginning to invest in their homegrown QB talent. But it must invest in the right player and have the right support around said player to get the desired results. If Notre Dame can do this, it will feature long-term stability at the most important individual position in sports for the first time in some time, a rare luxury indeed.
