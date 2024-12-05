Will Notre Dame’s Playoff Push Pay Off in Recruiting?
What level of postseason success moves the needle with top recruits?
It's natural to think that when it comes to the ultra-competitive world of college recruiting, CFP success would be something that a recruit would weigh heavily when considering what school he may end up playing at.
With this in mind, I wonder how much Notre Dame's current playoff run could help the 26-27 classes pop at a different level. It certainly can't hurt.
This is an interesting thought exercise. Is simply making the 12-team field enough to entice top talent? Does a team have to win a couple of games to really get the attention of top players? Perhaps this varies from individual to individual.
A CFP run is the best recruiting pitch there is
There's the potential for Notre Dame to gain another couple of months of media in the national spotlight between the buildup to the playoff and time that would elapse if the Irish advanced to the latter rounds. Aside from just the financial benefits that come with this kind of run, this is a huge credibility boost.
With every round advanced, more credibility is gained. This is the next step for Notre Dame. To not be content to simply make the CFP postseason, but to truly be a contender once in it. This is the tide that raises all Irish ships. More attention, more revenue, more credibility, more records broken, more history made, more access to high-end players, and most of all, more respect.
