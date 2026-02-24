The Loaded Notre Dame Receiving Corps is in the Spotlight

Entering the 2026 college football season, Notre Dame's defensive roster is well established. For the most part, there's a really good understanding of who will play where and what to expect from the individuals that will make up the collective group.



Offensively, though, there's a different story developing. The Irish offense seems to have a ton of raw talent, but many of these pieces are far from proven commodities, and with the losses of Jeremiyah Love, JD Price, and Malachi Fields to the NFL, there's a power and production vacuum waiting to be filled on this side of the ball.

CJ Carr is the undisputed leader of the 2026 Irish offense, and much is to be expected of him in the second year as the Notre Dame starter. Everyone knows Carr is a gifted passer, but who will be on the receiving end of his throws, and how dynamic this group can be overall, is still a wait-and-see project.



Let's take a specific look at the Irish receiving group and speculate on what we may see.

Jordan Faison's "it" factor leads the way

Of the returning players, Jordan Faison is the most reliable of the bunch. He doesn't blow anyone away with his speed or size, he just makes winning plays eveytime to touches the ball. He has a wiggle that makes him hard to tackle and just has that elusive gift for playmaking.



Beyond Faison, Jaden Greathouse and Micah Gilbert return with experience, though both have much to prove. Gilbert only had a total of nine catches in 2025, and Greathouse was hampered by an injury that seemed to linger most of the season. This group of players will be the main core that must be relied upon for this passing offense to really take off.

OSU transfer players add thrilling intrigue to the receiving room

Notre Dame hit an athletic grand slam by acquiring Mylan Graham and Quincy Porter from the transfer portal. Both have impressive athletic traits and come from OSU, a university known for producing elite wide receivers.



The issue is that both players are very low on experience and barely have 10 career catches combined between them in the 2025 season.

The question now becomes, what should and can Notre Dame expect to get out of players with such great physical upside but little experience? Do they integrate right away and take off following CJ Carr's lead, or will there be a learning curve that cannot be rushed, leading to some up and down performances?



In my opinion, the development of these two players specifically will determine whether or not this receiving corps can play at a title level or not.

TRENDING: Notre Dame’s projected WR core for 2026 is looking insanely talented 👀



This is what they’re going to be working with:



• Field WR (Z): Jordan Faison

• Boundary WR (X): Quincy Porter (Ohio St transfer)

• Slot WR: Jaden Greathouse



They also have Ohio State transfer… pic.twitter.com/KE71oxTOjc — Recruits CFB (@recruits_cfb) February 21, 2026

Who else can contribute in a major way?

Besides the more established in-house players and the exciting portal pickups, there will be an opportunity for some other players on the roster to make a splash.



Whether it be Cam Williams, Elijah Burress, Jerome Bettis Jr, Logan Saldate, Brayden Robinson, Kaydon Finley, or Devin Fitzgerald, there is room for one or more of this group to step up, stand out, and have a chance to shine.



For all of the intrigue surrounding the Notre Dame offense in 2026, the receiving corps, perhaps more than any other, must step up and produce for the Irish to reach their season goals. Opportunities are available; these players must take advantage!