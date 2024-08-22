LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly was Legit Hilarious on Wednesday
LSU head coach Brian Kelly takes a lot of grief, especially from Notre Dame fans.
I'm not going to say that a good amount of it isn't deserved, specifically any that reference Kelly's sudden accent change or RKGs (right kinda guys).
Kelly usually has a dry sense of humor that goes over most heads when he's available to speak to the media but on Wednesday he was legitimately hilarious in front of the LSU reporters.
As is seemingly the case with every SEC coach, LSU has a deal with Coca-Cola. Just like Nick Saban did for years, Kelly addresses the media while a bottle of Coke rests on the lectern.
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss have the same deal, but earlier in the week Kiffin was critical of those who actually consume the soft drink. Check it out below.
Some brtual honesty from Kiffin about what goes in your body when you consume one of those.
(Full disclosure I'm have way too much pop and feel like I was being talked about by the Ole Miss coach).
Kelly met the media a couple days later and went full NASCAR driver when it came to promoting the Coca-Cola brand. Check it out.
Talk about a pitchman.
Say what you want about Kelly - that was legit funny and perfectly done by him.
