Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love's All-American Case
It’s no surprise that Notre Dame running back and offensive standout Jeremiyah Love hasn’t received any preseason accolades. Entering his sophomore season, Love will be a first-time starter for the Irish in 2024. Despite this, he is a strong candidate to earn some hardware by the end of the college football season, even if he isn’t getting much “love” right now.
Sophomore Year Breakout
It happened with Kyren Williams, Logan Diggs, and Audric Estime—all of whom had modest or nonexistent freshman campaigns before breaking out as sophomores. Jeremiyah Love has the natural talent that none of those former Notre Dame stars possess. Williams and Estime, of course, went on to have huge careers for the Irish as well.
As a freshman, Love rushed for 385 yards on 71 carries, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He also contributed 8 catches for 77 yards and a touchdown, serving as the primary backup to now-Denver Broncos running back Audric Estime.
The buzz around Notre Dame's fall camp has been centered on maximizing Love's versatility—whether as a traditional running back, from the slot, or in the screen game. The Irish coaching staff views him as a dynamic offensive threat. If Notre Dame aims to compete for a playoff spot or more in 2024, Love will need to deliver a standout season.
Recruiting Background Backs The Hype
Most Notre Dame fans will remember Jeremiyah Love as a significant recruiting victory for Marcus Freeman's first recruiting class as head coach. A former top 100 recruit, Love chose the Irish over prominent programs like Alabama, Michigan, and Texas A&M, among others.
College football players with his athletic profile and recruiting pedigree rarely miss. With Audric Estime now gone, the Notre Dame backfield will primarily feature Love and redshirt sophomore Jadarian Price—a talented player in his own right.
Love possesses the size, big-play ability, and opportunity to become a household name in college football by the end of the season.
