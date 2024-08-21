Sportsbooks Widen Spread on Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M
Tuesday morning, the sportsbooks are showing more and more that Texas A&M are the favorites and even more-so than initially anticipated.
A&M opened as a -1.5-point favorite and it has since swelled to a -2.5 or even three-point point favorite depending on the sportsbook you look at or use.
This news today is an indication that more money keeps coming in on Texas A&M.
That likely comes to the dismay of Notre Dame fans who anticipate going into College Station and coming away with a win and unscathed record. It is hard to tell exactly what has Vegas deciding to continue to push the line in Texas A&M's favor, but clearly there is something telling the books that the Aggies will take down the Irish on August 31.
Notre Dame's young, inexperienced and shaky offensive line is likely the largest reason for the spread continuing to widen. A few guys making their first career starts, paired with a couple other guys that have barely played at all is not exactly ideal for Game 1 in College Station where 111,000 people will be screaming from kickoff to the final whistle.
Couple that with the fact that Texas A&M has one of the best defensive lines Notre Dame will see this season and it begins to make sense why the Aggies continue to grow as favorites. Fans will likely know the name Nic Scourton, a transfer from Purdue, who was the Big Ten's sack leader last season and will intend to wreak havoc on the Irish offensive line.
That unit will need to get it together and quickly if the Irish intend to keep things close.
Another possibility for the books liking Texas A&M more and more is Mike Elko's experience with Riley Leonard. He knows exactly how the new Irish quarterback ticks and will know what it takes to stop him.
Though, of course, veteran offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock has been around a while and has seen it all. Surely he will have some new wrinkles cooked up for Leonard in the Irish offense.
