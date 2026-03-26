When Will Malachi Fields Be Drafted? 2026 NFL Draft Projection

Malachi Fields only played one season at Notre Dame, but he made the most of it.



The Virginia transfer started all 12 games for the Irish, led all qualifying pass catchers on the team with 17.5 yards per reception, and finished second on the squad with 630 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Malachi Fields 2026 NFL Draft Projection and Team Fits

The 2026 NFL Draft is deep at receiver, and despite putting up big numbers this season, Fields might have to wait a while before he hears his name called.



And to make matters worse, Fields ran the 40-yard dash in 4.61 seconds. That's not good, even for a wide receiver who is as big as Fields at 6-foot-5, 218 pounds.



Still, though, expect Fields to hear his name called no later than the fourth round. It's possible he could go late in Day Two, but he's more likely an early Day Three selection.



What's the right spot for Fields? The New York Giants would be the perfect fit with the 105th overall pick.

🎥Film Breakdown🎥



Malachi Fields, WR - Notre Dame



- 6’5 | 218

- 149 Rec | 2,249 Yds | 15 TDs over past three seasons

- Strong/explosive big-body boundary receiver with phenomenal balls skills and body control. pic.twitter.com/esJ6DbIEse — Chris Cooper (@ChrisCooper_NFL) March 17, 2026

Why Fields to the Giants makes sense

John Harbaugh is all about establishing a culture -- tough, blue collar, physical, etc., -- and Fields is that kind of player.



The first-year head coach of the Giants has plenty of needs to address in the Draft, but with a star receiver already on his team in Malik Nabers, don't be surprised if the Giants focus on some of their other needs first like offensive line and defensive line early on.

But Harbaugh and the Giants can't come away from the draft empty-handed - quarterback Jaxson Dart needs some more weapons. And with Nabers coming off reconstructive ACL surgery, New York only has two other established receivers in Darius Slayton and Darnell Mooney.



But Slayton and Mooney are predominantly slot receivers, which means the Giants still need someone who can play on the outside. Fields can do that. Fields is a solid blocker who is at his best in jump ball situations, especially down in the red zone, which the Giants desperately need.

New York wide receivers finished with only nine touchdown receptions last year, ranking near the bottom of the league. So, even if Fields doesn't play a whole lot right away, the Giants can still plug him in when they get down in the red zone.



Fields might never be a guy who catches a lot of passes or burns opposing defenses with his speed, but he can still help a team win, even if it's in a limited role.