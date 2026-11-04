There are very few playmakers in college football quite like Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney.



The sophomore has already hauled in 73 receptions for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns through the first eight games for the Hurricanes this season, but his status for Saturday night's, win-or-go-home for Notre Dame, is uncertain.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Toney is dealing with an ankle injury and says that the star is "expected to press and attempt to play, given the magnitude of the game".



Meanwhile, Pete Nakos of On3 stated that his sources say Toney rolled his ankle at practice on Wednesday and that he is undergoing further testing, and that he's "pushing to play" on Saturday night.

Malachi Toney's Impact for Miami

It's not hard to figure out that Toney is among the biggest stars and playmakers in college football today.



Notre Dame fans know that well - in his first game as a college freshman last season, he went for six receptions, totaling 82 yards and a touchdown in the season-opening win over the Fighting Irish.

NEWS: Miami star Malachi Toney is dealing with an injured ankle and his status for Saturday’s game against Notre Dame is uncertain, sources tell me and @max_olson. Toney is expected to press and attempt to play, given the magnitude of the game. pic.twitter.com/Uo38qFaLM8 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 4, 2026

Toney went on to total 109 receptions for 1,211 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns as he helped Miami reach the national championship game last season. In that title game, mighty Indiana even had few answers for him, as he hauled in 10 receptions for 122 yards and a score.



There is a reason he's towards the very top of Heisman Trophy lists, as he accounts for more than 38% of Miami's receiving yards this season.



He's also responsible for 26% of the 50 touchdowns the highest scoring offense in college football has scored.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts

You don't get to be at the level Malachi Toney is at by not being built a bit differently.



That's not to say Notre Dame doesn't have a locker room full of guys made with similiar DNA but until Toney is actually in dress clothes Saturday night, I don't buy for a second that he won't be giving it a go in Notre Dame Stadium.

CARSON BECK ➡️ TRUE FRESHMAN MALACHI TONEY



Miami goes up 7 nothing on Notre Dame early 🔥🔥



pic.twitter.com/rPEwBmno1Q — Mikerophone (@MikerophoneNFL) September 1, 2025

The young man has been a competitor since long before he ever stepped onto a college football field, and that won't go away whatsoever just because he turned his ankle at practice this week.



I fully anticipate Toney will be on the field on Miami's first offensive play Saturday night and that Notre Dame will have to account for him in a big way, regardless of the ankle injury.



And while they're at it, the entire Miami offense will need to be accounted for, too.