Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame Face Uncomfortable Must Win Game
Notre Dame faced a "must win" game Week 1 and succeeded
Many folks, including myself, entered the 2024 season viewing Notre Dame's Week 1 matchup with Texas A&M as a must-win for Marcus Freeman and his team.
The thinking was that perceptually, this was year 3 and Freeman had to win a game of this stature to show that the program was growing and maturing in the right direction. The Irish passed this test in grand fashion.
On a very practical level, the win in College Station set Notre Dame up in prime A1 playoff position angling for the very advantageous 5 seen in the expanded CFP.
Notre Dame accomplished these goals and enjoyed terrific publicity and a nice ranking boost from their big win. But this, as well all know, did not last long.
Not all "must win" games are "must wins" for the same reason
Now here we are, just two weeks removed from the Texas A&M matchup, and it feels like Notre Dame and Freeman are in another "must win" situation, but one with a very different tone.
This time, Freeman and his staff need to prove that they haven't lost the team. How will the players respond in their first chance to get back on the field after an embarrassing loss?
This dynamic, this huge swing of emotion and narratives surrounding Notre Dame just 3 weeks into the season is why people love college football so much. Things change so fast.
What you think you know you don't.
And sometimes things you didn't want to know you learn the hard way. One thing is for sure. Irish nation is on edge and the only thing that can calm the storm, even temporarily, is a win in West Lafayette.
