Notre Dame Football Updates Depth Chart Ahead of Purdue Game
Notre Dame is back to work and trying to put the pieces back together following a brutal home loss to Northern Illinois on Saturday.
The loss knocks Notre Dame from drivers seat to the College Football Playoff to the likely outside looking in just days later.
The first chance to take a step in improvement comes Saturday as Notre Dame returns to the field for their second of just three true road games this season as it travels to Purdue.
It's the first trip to West Lafayette for Notre Dame since 2013 as the Irish take on a former annual rival.
A couple of injury-related slight changes have been made from last week while the big one at quarterback stays the same. See all of it below.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Quarterback
QB1 - 13, Riley Leonard, 6-4, 216 lbs., Sr.
QB2 - 18, Steve Angeli, 6-2, 205 lbs., Jr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Running Back
RB1 - 4, Jeremiyah Love, 6-0, 206 lbs., So.
or - 24, JaDarian Price, 5-10, 203 lbs., Jr.
or - 20, Aneyas Williams, 5-10, 200 lbs., Fr.
or - 22, Devyn Ford, 5-11, 200 lbs., Gr. Sr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Wide Receiver
WR1 - 5, Beaux Collins, 6-2, 202 lbs., Grad. Sr.
or - 83, Jayden Thomas, 6-2, 218 lbs., Sr.
WR1 - 1, Jaden Greathouse, 6-1, 215 lbs., So.
WR2 - 2, Jayden Harrison, 5-10, 198 lbs., Grad. Sr.
WR1 - 10, Kris Mitchell, 6-0, 183 lbs., Grad. Sr.
WR2 - 11, KK Smith, 6-0, 178, So.
Although not listed, Marcus Freeman said during his Monday media availability that Jordan Faison will be ready to go this week against Purdue.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Tight End
TE1 - 88, Mitchell Evans, 6-5, 260 lbs., Sr.
TE2 - 87, Cooper Flanagan, 6-6, 257 lbs., So.
or - 9, Eli Raridon, 6-7, 250 lbs., Jr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Offensive Line
LT1 - 54, Anthonie Knapp, 6-4, 291 lbs., Fr.
LT2 - 75, Sullivan Absher, 6-7, 321 lbs., So.
LG1 - 72, Sam Pendleton, 6-4, 305 lbs, So.
LG2 - 78, Pat Coogan, 6-5, 310 lbs., Sr.
C1 - 70, Ashton Craig, 6-4, 308 lbs., Jr.
C2 - 78, Pat Coogan, 6-5, 310 lbs., Sr.
C3 - 64, Joe Otting, 6-3, 303 lbs., So.
RG1 - 74, Billy Schrauth, 6-5, 315 lbs., Jr.
RG2 - 50, Rocco Spindler, 6-5, 331 lbs., Gr. Jr.
RT1 - 59, Aamil Wagner, 6-6, 290 lbs., Jr.
RT2 - 76 Guerby Lambert, 6-7, 318 lbs., Fr.
Tosh Baker had been listed as the second left tackle but was replaced by Absher this week. Absher moved from the second right guard spot which is now filled by veteran Rocco Spindler while Pat Coogan is now listed second at both left guard and center. Joe Otting has been added as a third possible center with Coogan being in multiple spots.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Defensive Line
VYP1 - 12, Jordan Botelho, 6-3, 258 lbs., Gr. Sr.
VYP2 - 5, Boubacar Traore, 6-4, 240 lbs., So.
or - 44, Junior Tuihalamaka, 6-2, 246 lbs., Jr.
DT1 - 99, Rylie Mills, 6-5, 295 lbs., Gr. Sr.
DT2 - 47, Jason Onye, 6-5, 289 lbs., Sr.
or - 88, Armel Mukam, 6-3, 302 lbs., So.
DT1 - 56, Howard Cross III, 6-1, 288 lbs., Gr. Sr.
DT2 - 41, Donovan Hinish, 6-2, 274 lbs., Jr.
DE1 - 9, RJ Oben, 6-3, 262 lbs., Gr. Sr.
DE2 - 40 Joshua Burnham 6-4, 247 lbs., Jr.
or - 30, Bryce Young, 6-7, 258 lbs., Fr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Linebackers
WLB1 - 24, Jack Kiser, 6-2, 231 lbs., Gr. Sr.
WLB2 - 4, Jaiden Ausberry, 6-2, 216 lbs., So.
or - 27, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, 6-3, 240 lbs., Fr.
MLB1 - 34, Drayk Bowen, 6-2, 239 lbs., So.
MLB2 - 27, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, 6-3, 250lbs., Fr.
ROV1 - 3, Jaylen Sneed, 6-1, 222 lbs., Jr.
ROV2 - 4, Jaiden Ausberry, 6-2, 216 lbs., So.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Cornerbacks
Nickel1 - 10, Jordan Clark, 5-10, 181 lbs., Gr. Sr.
Nickel2 - 21 Karson Hobbs 6-1 184 Fr.
CB1 - 20, Benjamin Morrison, 6-0, 190 lbs., Jr.
CB2 - 15, Leonard Moore, 6-2, 187 lbs., Fr.
CB1 - 29, Christian Gray, 6-0, 187 lbs., So.
CB2 - 7, Jaden Mickey, 6-0, 178 lbs., Jr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Safeties
Boundary1 - 8, Adon Shuler, 6-0, 200 lbs., So.
Boundary2 - 28, Luke Talich, 6-4, 208 lbs., So.
or - 23, Kennedy Urlacher, 5-11, 196 lbs., Fr.
Field1 - 0, Xavier Watts, 6-0, 203 lbs., Gr. Sr.
Field2 - 2, Rod Heard II, 5-11, 195 lbs., Gr. Sr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Special Teams
KO - 98, Mitch Jeter, 5-11, 195 lbs., Gr.
PK - 98, Mitch Jeter, 5-11, 195 lbs., Gr.
P1 - 16, James Rendell, 6-6, 219 lbs., Gr.
P2 - 90, Eric Goins, 6-2, 207 lbs., Gr.
LS1 - 49, Andrew Kros, 6-3, 222 lbs., So.
LS2 - 39, Rino Monteforte, 5-7, 198 lbs., Jr.
H1 - 26, Chris Salerno, 5-11, 208 lbs., Sr.
H2 - 81, Jack Polian, 6-0, 183 lbs., Sr.
PR - 1, Jaden Greathouse, 6-1, 215 lbs., So.
or - 37, Max Hurleman, 5-11, 202 lbs., Gr.
or - 20, Aneyas Williams, 5-10, 206 lbs., Fr.
KR - 2, Jayden Harrison, 5-10, 198 lbs., Gr. Sr.
or - 4, Jeremiyah Love, 6-0, 206 lbs., So.
or - 24, Jadarian Price, 5-10, 203 lbs., Jr.
Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated
Former Notre Dame star scores first touchdown of the year for Los Angeles Rams
Instant Takeaways from Notre Dame's Massive Upset Loss to Northern Illinois
Northern Illinois Stuns Notre Dame in All-Time Upset
Watch as Former Notre Dame Standout Joe Alt Stars in NFL Debut with LA Chargers